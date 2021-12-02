FF14 Endwalker release date: Patch notes, PC benchmark & early access UK

It’s an exciting time for FF14 fans, with the Endwalker release date being very nearly upon us. This will be the latest in an impressive line of major expansions for Final Fantasy XIV, following on from 2019’s Shadowbringers DLC.

Ahead of the FF14 Endwalker release date, you might be wondering about PC benchmarks and the possibility of early access here in the UK. You might’ve also seen that there are some preliminary patch notes doing the rounds at the moment.

We’ve scoured the web for all of those vital Endwalker details, and any other titbit of news that we could find, which we’ve compiled for you into one handy guide.

Keep on reading, then, and you’ll learn everything you need to know about the expansion, including that all-important Endwalker release date. There isn’t long to wait now!

What is FF14 Endwalker?

Square Enix

Endwalker is a major new content update for Final Fantasy XIV. It’s a paid-for DLC, sold separately to the main game, which will bring new story content and whole new areas into the game.

“Endwalker brings the tale of Hydaelyn and Zodiark to a conclusion eons in the making,” Square Enix has said to tease the story.

The developers have also offered this tantalising description: “Our tale – of a star, and of its souls – will see the Warrior of Light sail north to Sharlayan and east to Thavnair, forge a path to the heart of the Garlean Empire, and ascend to the heavens to set foot upon the very moon itself.”

FF14 Endwalker release date

The FF14 Endwalker release date will take place on Tuesday 7th December 2021, the developers from Square Enix have confirmed. It will be a simultaneous launch across Windows PC, macOS, PS4 and PS5.

This update comes around two and half years after the previous major content drop, FF14 Shadowbringers, which launched way back in the pre-pandemic days of July 2019.

FF14 Endwalker early access release date

The FF14 Endwalker early access release date is Friday 3rd December 2021 – on this date, fans that chose to pre-order the expansion will be able to get started in the massive DLC before everyone else.

FF14 Endwalker early access launch time

The FF14 Endwalker early access launch time will occur at 1am PST or 4am PST on 3rd December for players in the USA.

Here in the UK, that means the FF14 Endwalker early access period will begin at 9am GMT on 3rd December. That’s when British players who pre-ordered Endwalker will be able to get involved!

If you’re reading this after that date/time and you’re wondering how to start your early access gameplay for Endwalker, check out the official Square Enix FAQ page – it has detailed instructions on how to join the early access period on PC, Mac, PS4 or PS5.

FF14 Endwalker pre-order price

Square Enix

If you’re looking for somewhere to place your FF14 Endwalker pre-order, there are a few different options for you to choose from.

At Amazon, you can buy a PC code for the Standard Edition (£29.99) or the Digital Collector’s Edition (£44.99). You’ll also find those same prices at Steam and the Square Enix website.

If you’re looking for the PS4 or PS5 version, Sony’s PlayStation Store has pre-order product pages with slightly higher prices for the Standard Edition (£36.99) and the Digital Collector’s Edition (£49.99) on console.

There was also a very fancy FF14 Endwalker Collector’s Edition box, a physical product with loads of fancy extras, but that has now sold out and there isn’t any sign of a restock at the moment.

Second-hand copies of the Endwalker box are already appearing on eBay at staggering prices. It’s original RRP was $140 USD, which would’ve been not much over £105 GBP here in the UK, but eBay sellers have got them listed for upwards of £800.

FF14 Endwalker pre-order bonus

Whichever version of Final Fantasy XIV’s Endwalker expansion that you buy, the major pre-order bonus you receive will be access to the aforementioned early access period.

With the Standard Edition, you’ll also get a brace of in-game items, namely the Wind-up Palom minion and the Menphina Earring (which all of your characters in FF14 will receive).

With the Digital Collector’s Edition, you’ll get these items: the Arion mount, the Wind-up Porom minion and the Death Scythe.

FF14 Endwalker benchmarks

If you’re planning to play the expansion on PC, you’ll first want to check your system against the official Endwalker benchmarking software, which will tell you how well your computer will be able to run the new DLC.

The Endwalker benchmarks tool is live now on the Square Enix website, so click that link to learn more and download the testing software.

FF14 Endwalker PC requirements

If you’re wondering about the FF14 Endwalker PC requirements, you’ll also find those on the Square Enix website.

In terms of graphics cards, to run the game at the minimum requirements, you’ll need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX750 or higher, or an AMD Radeon R7 260X or higher.

For the recommended requirements, you’ll need an NVIDIA GeForce GTX970 or higher, or an AMD Radeon RX 480 or higher.

Square Enix

FF14 Endwalker file size

Square Enix has confirmed the FF14 Endwalker file size, stating that players on PS4 and PS5 will need to have at least 60GB storage space available, while PC or Mac players will need at least 80GB spare. Either way, that should be doable for most players!

FF14 Endwalker patch notes 6.0

The FF14 Endwalker patch notes have arrived on the Square Enix website in their preliminary form, with the official numerical designation of 6.0, so click that link if you want to read them in full. These are some of the key points:

New cities have been added: Old Sharlayan and Radz-at-Han

New field areas have been added: Labyrinthos, Thavnair, Garlemald, Mare Lamentorum and additional new areas which “have been omitted to prevent spoilers”

New city and field aetherytes have been added

The number of aether currents in all Heavensward, Stormblood, and Shadowbringers areas has been reduced

New main scenario quests have been added, as well as side story quests, role quests and Studium Deliveries

Hungry for more details? You can read the full FF14 6.0 patch notes on the Square Enix website. You can also expect Patch 6.01 to arrive on 21st December and then Patch 6.05 will arrive on 4th January 2022.

FF14 Endwalker trailer

Behold, the official launch trailer for FF14 Endwalker! Take a look at the promo video below and you’re sure to feel your hype levels growing for this massive update. That Endwalker release date can’t come soon enough!

