One of the most popular events in any FC game, the FC 26 Winter Wildcards promo is fast approaching.

Delivering some brand new cards to Ultimate Team, we'll see some upgrades for some of the best performers so far this season, as well as some new takes on the many Icons of FUT.

So, when can we expect FC 26 Winter Wildcards to begin? Here's what you need to know about the start date and leaks thus far.

The Winter Wildcards promo is expected to release in FC 26 in Friday 19th December 2025.

This coincides with the end of the ongoing Unbreakables promo, and will see the release of Team 1 for this year's event.

As for exact timings, we can likely see the update go live at 6pm GMT, as this is typically when we see new events begin in FC 26.

What to expect from FC 26 Winter Wildcards: All leaked cards

At the time of writing, the only player confirmed to be getting a card in this year's Winter Wildcards is Gianfranco Zola.

Aside from him, we do have a list of leaked cards reportedly set to feature in Winter Wildcards Team 1, courtesy of Fut Sheriff on Twitter.

Here's a list of all the leaked Winter Wildcards players in FC 26 that we know about so far:

Ousmane Dembélé | PSG | France

Federico Valverde | Real Madrid | Uruguay

Gabriel Magalhães | Arsenal | Brazil

Alexis Mac Allister | Liverpool | Argentina

Jonathan Tah | Bayern Munich | Germany

Clàudia Pina | Barcelona | Spain

Selma Bacha | Lyon | France

Trinity Rodman | Washington Spirit | USA

Rafael Leão | AC Milan | Portugal

Kingsley Coman | Al-Nassr | France

Armand Laurienté | Sassuolo | France

Gerónimo Rulli | Marseille | Argentina

Gerard Moreno | Villareal | Spain

Joshua King | Al-Khaleej | Norway

Zinedine Zidane | France

Ronaldinho | Brazil

Ibrahimović | Sweden

Julie Foudy | USA

Luís Figo | Portugal

Jürgen Kohler | Germany

Iván Córdoba | Colombia

Claudio Pizarro | Peru

