The FC 26 beta is currently ongoing, so be sure to check it out if you've got access.

But if you're wondering when the FC 26 Ultimate Edition releases and what all the included perks are, read on.

The FC 26 early access release date is 19th September 2025, for players that purchase the Ultimate Edition.

This is a full week before the Standard Edition launches for everyone on 26th September.

It's worth bearing in mind that all the game modes including Ultimate Team and Clubs will be available to you right from the start, so you'll get a full week of time to build your squads up before everyone else gets started.

That will be made even easier once you consider some of the bonuses you'll get, more about which you can learn below.

What's included in the FC 26 Ultimate Edition?

First things first, there are some limited-time bonuses that you can only get by pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition before the full release on 26th September. These are:

Football Ultimate Team Player Evolution for FC 25 (sold separately)

1 of 5 Player Pick 93+ OVR Icon Player Item (untradeable) for FC 25 (sold separately)

Icon Player Item (untradeable) for FC 26

As well as these there lovely rewards spread across FC 25 and FC 26, there are some rewards that you'll get with the Ultimate Edition no matter when you purchase it. Here's the full list:

Football Ultimate Team 1 of 15 Icons (untradeable) for FC 26

Up to seven days Early Access

6,000 FC Points over two months Nintendo Switch players will only receive 4500 FC Points over two months

Additional Football Ultimate Team Player Evolution Slot

Season 1 Premium Pass

While all of these are nice perks to have, the ones that most people will undoubtedly be drawn to are the free Icon and the whopping 6,000 FC Points, worth around £45 in real terms.

That should keep you busy until FM26 comes out later this year, eh?

