Another calendar year has nearly ended, and that means it’s nearly time for EA Sports FC to drop its latest Team of the Year promo.

Ad

Returning fans will know that FC (formerly known as FIFA) always rounds off the year by honouring the greatest players to grace the pitch over the previous 365 days.

FC 26 TOTY, like every TOTY in recent memory, will start with some fan voting action before the winners are announced and dropped into Ultimate Team packs.

So, what is the schedule likely to look like for FC 26 TOTY? Keep on reading and we’ll run you through what to expect in terms of year-end footy goodness.

When will voting start for FC 26 TOTY? Our speculation

We would predict that FC 26 TOTY voting will start on or around Monday 5th January 2026, based on the previous form.

Last year, for example, the voting started on the first Monday back at work after the new year (FC 25 TOTY started on Monday 6th January 2025, to be precise).

Voting should last for about a week — looking back at last year, it ended on Sunday 12th January. And the voting should take place on the official EA Sports FC website.

When will FC 26 TOTY be released? Our speculation

We would predict that FC 26 TOTY cards will start being released on or around Friday 16th January 2026.

Again, we’ve based this prediction on last year’s drop, which saw the first set of cards (attackers) being released two Fridays after the voting began.

We would expect to see a number of different drops on consecutive Fridays. Last year, the first week saw the attackers, the second week gave us the full men’s and women’s squads, and the fourth week unleashed the 12th Man and 12th Woman.

As for UK launch times, it tends to be 6pm GMT on Fridays for FC drops. Of course, EA could buck tradition at any point, but we’d be surprised to see that happen with such a reliable promo as this.

We’ll be sure to update this page as and when we have official information about FC 26 TOTY. Certainly, we wouldn’t expect to see any movement until Christmas and New Year’s are behind us!

Read more:

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.