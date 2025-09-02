So, we're here to do that for you. We've put together a list of all the various FC 26 pre-order bonuses, as well as all the unique perks you'll get for purchasing each edition of the game.

FC 26 pre-order bonuses confirmed: What's in all the different versions?

Like in previous years, there are two different version of FC 26 to purchase: The Standard Edition and Ultimate Edition.

Both come with different bonuses, and it should be noted that the Ultimate Edition can only be purchased digitally, while the Standard Edition is available in both physical and digital forms.

FC 26 Standard Edition pre-order bonuses

The FC 26 Standard Edition comes with the following pre-order bonuses:

92+ Icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)

3x Icon Career Players

5-Star Coach in Manager Career

5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career

Manager Live Challenge Content

1 Archetype Unlock Consumable

2 Double Archetypes XP Consumables

You can nab yourself a physical copy of FC 26 from GAME for £64.99, or alternatively, digital copies can be found on Loaded for £47.99 on PC or £49.99 on Xbox.

Sorry PlayStation players, but you'll have to pay full price for your digital copy – £69.99 from the PlayStation Store.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FC 26 Ultimate Edition pre-order bonuses

And now…here are all the pre-order bonuses you get with the FC 26 Ultimate Edition:

Up to 7 Days Early Access

93+ Icon (untradeable) for EA Sports FC 25 (sold separately)

6,000 FC Points over 2 months

Additional Player Evolution Slot

Season 1 Premium Pass

3 Icon Career Players

5-Star Coach in Manager Career

5-Star Youth Scout in Manager Career

Manager Live Challenge Content

1 Archetype Unlock Consumable

2 Double Archetypes XP Consumables

Basically, you're just paying extra for that nice wad of FC Points.

Being digital-only, you can grab yourself a copy of the Ultimate Edition from Loaded for £71.99 on PC, £72.99 on Xbox, or direct from the PlayStation Store for £89.99 (this is with 10 per cent off, but the discount is only available until 26th September).

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.