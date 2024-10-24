As the cycle continues to progress, EA Sports often adds new tasks for players to complete, which feature a wealth of rewards.

These include upgraded Ultimate Team cards and high-value packs that could contain a walkout.

The latest challenge is the sixth for the Total Rush promo, but there are several requirements to meet.

Here, find everything there is to know about this particular SBC, including the cheapest solution so you don't have to spend all your hard-earned coins.

FC 25 Total Rush Challenge 6: SBC requirements

Below is the full list of requirements to complete the Total Rush Challenge 6 SBC:

A maximum of five players from the same club

A minimum of five leagues in the squad

A minimum of five nationalities in the squad

At least two Rare players

Minimum team rating of 80

Minimum of 31 Team Chemistry

11 players in the squad

The long list of requirements means it can be tricky to complete this particular SBC.

Thankfully, there is a straightforward solution to complete this challenge with ease.

FC 25 Total Rush Challenge 6: SBC solution

This particular solution comes courtesy of EasySBC, which has generated a solution for a reasonable price of 8,300 coins.

Once complete, you'll get your hands on a Mega Pack which contains 30 Gold Player and Club items, with one guaranteed to be rated 82 or higher and 18 items that are guaranteed to be rare.

Without further ado, here's the cheapest solution to use:

Morgan Messner - 68 OVR

Estelle Cascarino - 75 OVR

Federico Gatti - 78 OVR

Martina Rosucci - 81 OVR

Emily Fox - 81 OVR

Penelope Hocking - 70 OVR

Andi Sullivan - 81 OVR

Deyna Castellanos - 80 OVR

Barbara Bonansea - 82 OVR

Christen Press - 81 OVR

Gabriel Jesus - 82 OVR

This solution features several players from across the main European leagues, alongside a few who play across the pond.

For a Mega Pack, this particular SBC is definitely worth completing.

