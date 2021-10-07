Far Cry 6 animal companions: How to get Chorizo the dog and all five amigos

The long-awaited Far Cry 6 is out now and, as expected with the franchise, we have a storyline that feels relatively realistic, while also throwing some quite bizarre elements into the mix.

Advertisement

One of the strangest things you can do in this game is quite major. You have animal companions (or amigos as they are called here) throughout the game, some larger than others, and they follow you into battle, one at a time. You can direct them to do things such as distract a guard or kill them.

There are five animals you can choose from and while Chorizo will likely be a fan favourite, the others are all worth having in your line-up.

As for what we thought of Far Cry 6, well, we enjoyed it quite a bit so read our full Far Cry 6 review for all our thoughts on it.

But for where to find each animal amigo in Far Cry 6, read on for all you need to know!

Where to find Guapo the crocodile in Far Cry 6

Guapo is the first animal amigo you will get in the game and he is one that you can’t miss. You befriend Guapo very early on in the game, soon after arriving in the main part of Yara. You will find yourself on a mission called Meeting the Monterros and the man you talk to has Guapo as a pet.

Completing the mission will see you befriend Guapo and the killer croc will join you on your adventure and take out enemies for you at your command.

Where to find Chorizo the dog in Far Cry 6

Dear, sweet Chorizo. You will be hard-pressed to find a companion cuter in any game, let alone this one, but where do you get to meet the cute little pup?

Head to Monterro Farm and you will spot him wandering about near his dog bowl. When you interact with him you will get quick and simple missions to tick off, Who’s a Good Boy? and Fetch Quest and once they are done, you and Chorizo will be amigos for life.

Where to find Boom Boom the dog in Far Cry 6

To get some Boom Boom in your life, you will want to head to Camp Maximas which is in Balaceras. Once there, keep an eye out for a note that is on a pole near all the vendors and when you read it, it will give you the Boom or Bust mission.

Complete this, it isn’t too far away, by opening the blue shipping container that is on the train tracks and you will be the proud owner of Boom Boom!

Where to find Chicharron the rooster in Far Cry 6?

You should see a mission marker not far northwest of Vacia Coast in the Sierra Perdida region. That mission is called Man’s Best Friend and you will want to start it and follow the subsequent questline to be rewarded with your very own combat rooster amigo called Chicharron!

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Where to find Oluso the black panther in Far Cry 6?

Quito Island is at the bottom left of your map and to find Oluso, this is where you will want to go. Head to the Oluwa Cave which is at Ventura Summit and when you enter it you will see markings you can interact with.

When you do, you will start the Triada Blessings mission which requires you to find three idols that need to be placed back in the cave. Once you find them all, Olusu will be your amigo and you also get a nifty revolver that can only be obtained by completing this mission.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more gaming and technology news.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? See our TV Guide.