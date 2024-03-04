These games usually receive favourable critical reviews, and last year’s F1 23 was no different - with our own review giving it four stars.

So, let’s take a look at what is coming down the track. Here’s everything you need to know about the F1 24 release date.

The F1 24 release date is 31st May 2024, the publishers from EA have confirmed.

Even though the Formula 1 season is in full swing in the real world, fans will have to wait some time before they can take to the tarmac at home in F1 24.

At least there is plenty of F1 action to watch in the meantime!

Can I pre-order F1 24?

F1 24 is available for pre-order now for those players who want to fly off the grid on day one.

As well as the standard version of the game, there is the Champions Edition that comes with various extras — including liveries for teams such as McLaren and Williams — and three days of early access from 28th May 2024.

If you want this edition, you’ll need to pre-order it before 24th April 2024.

The game can be pre-ordered at GAME, Amazon, CD Keys and all the other usual suspects. You can also grab it from the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Steam and Epic Games Store.

Which consoles and platforms can play F1 24?

F1 24 will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and Epic Games).

Unfortunately for owners of the Nintendo Switch, F1 24 will not be released on that handheld system. Check out our list of the best Nintendo Switch games for some alternatives.

F1 24 gameplay and story details

F1 24 gameplay details remain scarce, with the game’s official website stating a full reveal is coming in April.

However, it does say there is a revamped Driver Career Mode with "new gameplay rooted in the sport". This will be good news for fans, as there has been little innovation in this area of the series for some time.

The website adds that there have been improvements to the handling of the cars in the game, which will allow you to personalise the way you drive. Sounds like a nice touch!

Is there an F1 24 trailer?

There is a trailer for F1 24. Check out the 'Announce Trailer' below while you wait for the F1 24 release date on 31st May.

