Unable to choose between their two loves of video games and Dropout TV, Erika Ishii would love to direct their very own Dropout video game.

Ishii, who was nominated for their performance as Atsu in Ghost of Yōtei at last week's Golden Joystick Awards, has been prolific in games acting since 2017.

Many will likely know them best, however, from web series such as Critical Role, LA by Night, and of course, the likes of Dimension 20, Game Changer and Dirty Laundry – courtesy of Dropout.

At the Golden Joysticks red carpet, we asked Ishii to choose between games acting and their beloved web series – something they were very much not willing to do.

Ishii was nominated for Best Lead Performance at the Golden Joysticks 2025.

"See, the nice part about being fluid in all areas is I don't have to choose anything," they exclaimed. "I'm greedy, I get what I want! I can get all the things, all the genders, all the partners, all of the games!

"I don't have to choose – it's the best! But I guess that's kind of like a fence-riding answer for you. Ideally, I would get to make games with Dropout folks.

"I think that the sky's the limit for the things that they're doing. They hinted that they're getting back into scripted and into animation, so why not games?"

Founded in 2018, Dropout is the successor to internet comedy company CollegeHumor, most widely known for its sketches.

Since being acquired by then-CollegeHumor CCO Sam Reich, the company has shifted towards creating original shows including live TTRPG campaigns, improv shows and game shows like Game Changer, and stars a rotating cast of comedians and performers including Ishii.

While the contents of Ishii's Dropout game are yet to be determined, that did not stop them from issuing their demands of Reich live on the red carpet: "Sam Reich, let me direct a Dropout video game!"

Your move, Sam.

