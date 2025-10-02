But whose voices are they? To answer that question, we've put together a full cast list on every major voice actor in Ghost of Yōtei, as well as where you may know them from.

Ghost of Yōtei cast: All voice actors

Here is a list of all the main voice actors in Ghost of Yōtei and their characters:

Erika Ishii – Atsu

Atsu Feodor Chin – Lord Saito

Lord Saito Robert Wu – The Snake

The Snake Tommy Kang – The Oni

The Oni Matt Yang King – The Kitsune

The Kitsune Nelson Lee – The Spider

The Spider David Sakurai – The Dragon

The Dragon Noshir Dalal – Jubei

Jubei Jeannie Bolet – Oyuki

Oyuki Suzie Yeung – Kiku

Where do you know the Ghost of Yōtei cast from?

While a couple of the names from the Ghost of Yōtei cast are better known than others, you'll almost certainly recognise some of the works they've been in.

Erika Ishii – Atsu

Erika Ishii provides the English voice for protagonist Atsu. Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Erika Ishii certainly has some big voice acting credits on their CV. Valkyrie from Apex Legends is the highlight, but they have also had roles in Mortal Kombat 1, Dragon Age: The Veilguard, Halo Infinite, Deathloop, Cyberpunk 2077 and many more.

For many, though, they are best known for appearances in many web series including the long-running L.A. by Night and Critical Role, and various appearances on Dropout shows like Dimension 20, Game Changer and Dirty Laundry.

Feodor Chin – Lord Saito

Feodor Chin is a returning voice from Tsushima, having voiced Harunobu Adachi, Yamato and Goro. He's also appeared in the Like a Dragon series, World of Warcraft and Sleeping Dogs, but is undoubtedly best-known as Omnic monk Zenyatta in Overwatch.

On TV, he's also had some smaller roles in the likes of New Girl, Futurama, Regular Show, Big Little Lies and many, many more.

Tommy Kang – The Oni

Tommy Kang is better known for his work as a stand-up comedian than his acting work, but that doesn't mean he doesn't have any roles under his belt. He's appeared in various TV series including The Blacklist, Zoom Zoom!, Two Grown and Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

Matt Yang King – The Kitsune

Matt Yang King is another actor with a ton of video game experience. He's been in the Like a Dragon, Call of Duty, Fortnite and World of Warcraft series, and even provided some voices in Ghost of Tsushima, too.

His best-known roles are perhaps Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 1, Marty Mantle in Riverdale and both Appa and Momo in Netflix's 2024 adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

Robert Wu – The Snake

Robert Wu has had a couple of minor roles in gaming up until now: Ryuji in No More Heroes 2 and The Novelist's Son in Death Stranding are among the more memorable, but he's also provided voices for L.A. Noire, Resident Evil 6 and Meta Gear Solid 4.

In film and TV, he's been in Family Guy, Criminal Minds, Logan and even played Ming the Merciless in a Sam Jones hallucination in Ted, which is a weird one.

Nelson Lee – The Spider

While Nelson Lee hasn't had many video game roles – additional voices in 2005's The Warriors is it until Yōtei and Black Ops 7 later this year – he has had a huge number of roles in film and TV.

Last year, he played Tony in Alex Garland's Civil War, and played Senator Xiono in two episodes of Ahsoka. He's also appeared in the likes of Stargirl, the live-action adaptation of Mulan, and the Law & Order franchise.

David Sakurai – The Dragon

David Sakurai is another actor with minimal gaming experience, bar Ashikaga Yoshiaki in Assassin's Creed Shadows and Lars Okada in MindsEye, but he's also been in a fair few film and TV roles.

Krall in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, Colonel Saito in The Man in the High Castle and Scythe in Iron Fist are among his best-known, and he's also a trained martial artist and choreographer, including styles such as Muay Thai and Wing Chun.

Noshir Jalal – Jubei

Noshir Jalal has been in a few of the biggest games of the last decade or so, voicing Charles Smith in Red Dead Redemption 2, Mysterio in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (and his stint in Fortnite), Bode Akuna in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Rain in Mortal Kombat 1 and Kotallo in Horizon Forbidden West.

As for film and TV, he's had a few smaller roles including as Dr. Rajan Savarimuthu in a few episodes of Candela Obscura.

Jeannie Bolet – Oyuki

Jeannie Bolet is probably most familiar to many as the voice of Echo in the Overwatch series, but she's also had roles in Hogwarts Legacy, World of Warcraft and Cyberpunk 2077's Phantom Liberty DLC.

As for TV, she's had some minor roles in shows like NCIS: Origins, Grey's Anatomy, 9-1-1 and Criminal Minds.

Suzie Yeung – Kiku

Suzie Yeung has lent her voice to a slew of recent video games, performing as some big-name characters. She's Eula in Genshin Impact, Yuffie in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Juno in Fire Emblem Heroes, Ochette in Octopath Traveler 2, Hanya in Honkai: Star Rail, Invisible Woman in Marvel Rivals, and most recently, Hinako in Silent Hill f.

Outside of gaming, she's had roles in several major anime including Kaguya-sama: Love Is War, Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure, and even provides the English-dub for Chainsaw Man's Makima.

