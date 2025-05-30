So, if you're curious how many people are playing Elden Ring Nightreign, here's what you need to know.

Elden Ring Nightreign player count: How many people are playing?

First things first, we have no idea how many people are playing on console, as neither Xbox nor PlayStation shares that information publicly, so the true number of players is likely much higher than what we know.

On the other hand, thanks to tracking website SteamDB, we know exactly how many people have been playing Nightreign on PC, and the numbers are staggering.

On launch day, Elden Ring Nightreign hit a peak concurrent player count of 313,593 on PC, only one hour after launch.

It did then drop quite heavily overnight, as expected, but even then, at its lowest point on launch night, it never dipped below the 152k mark – mighty impressive if you ask us!

In comparison, Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's player count – perhaps the biggest RPG of 2025 – only reached a peak concurrent player count of 145,063, several thousand below Elden Ring Nightreign's lowest point at the time of writing.

As previously mentioned, Nightreign is a multiplayer game that is made for players to play in a group of three.

Naturally, this co-op focus means it's more likely to receive a significant boost to its concurrent player count, with groups of players all joining at the same time.

But despite an incredible first day for Nightreign, including the boost from being a co-op game, it still pales in comparison to its namesake.

Elden Ring's peak concurrent player count is a mind-boggling 953,426 players – the ninth highest peak player count in Steam's history.

There's no reason Nightreign couldn't do the same, but as a solo experience, it really puts into perspective how truly massive Elden Ring is.

