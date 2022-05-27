Konami has stated that the "Version 1.1.0 update will include improvements of win/loss decision-making in online matches, enhancements of server capacity and preparation for future initiatives such as data sharing between console and mobile".

The free-to-play footy simulator eFootball is due to go offline for a number of days, as the developers prepare to drop the 1.1.0 update into the game.

This eFootball server downtime will also lay the groundwork for the Season 2 content to arrive in the game, which is schedule to happen in the coming weeks.

So, when does eFootball go offline and when will the servers return to normal? Keep on reading for all the key intel.

When does the eFootball server downtime start?

Konami has confirmed that eFootball will begin a period of planned server downtime from Monday 30th May 2022.

While the online component of the game is offline, players will still be able to use the offline Trial matches feature. This means you can play against the AI or a friend in the same room as you.

When do the eFootball servers come back online?

Konami's eFootball game will come back online on Thursday 2nd June, the developers have confirmed, although they haven't stated a precise time.

When the game does lurch back to life, everything will be in place for eFootball Season 2 to kick off on 16th June.

How to tell if the eFootball servers are down

In general, if you want to check if the eFootball servers are down, there are a few places you can look. Your first port of call should be Down Detector, a community-driven website where you'll be able to see if anyone else is having issues.

You could also check the game's official Twitter account, where there will probably be posts from the developers if anything major is happening. The news section of the Konami website might come in handy as well. Hopefully, the game will start working again for you soon!

