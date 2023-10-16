Teased as a "new genre" by developer EA, there are still an awful lot of questions that need answering before its 2024 release date. To help with this, we've rounded up all the latest EA Sports FC Tactical information explaining exactly what the game is, how gameplay works and when we can expect to start playing it.

Head below for all the details.

What is EA Sports FC Tactical? Gameplay explained

EA Sports FC Tactical. EA

EA Sports FC Tactical is a new interactive football simulation video game that features strategic, turn-based gameplay. 5,000 players from across 10 football leagues will be available to access, including the Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Ligue 1, MLS and Serie A.

"EA Sports FC Tactical embraces strategic gameplay to create an all-new football experience that immerses players in the World’s Game like never before," said EA Sports FC general manager Nick Wlodyka as part of the announcement.

"We’re excited to welcome fans of turn-based strategy games to join the club as part of the EA Sports FC player community, and look forward to sharing more on EA Sports FC Tactical soon."

EA Sports FC Tactical is set to release sometime in early 2024.

No specific date has been given as of yet, but from this we can assume the game will be rolled out between January to March 2024. Interestingly, the App Store has an expected date of 18th January 2024, although, that is most likely a holding date.

Can I pre-order EA Sports FC Tactical?

Anyone wanting to pre-order EA Sports FC Tactical can do so by heading to the App Store on iOS devices and Google Play for those on Android. The game is free-to-play but will feature microtransactions.

Which consoles and platforms can play EA Sports FC Tactical?

EA Sports FC Tactical is designed for the mobile platform, so will be available on both iOS and Android devices come launch.

No console release date has been stated, however, we often see a lot of mobile games making their way to PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo etc.

This usually depends on the level of interest and if EA thinks a port would be viable. Nothing has been announced yet.

Is there a trailer for EA Sports FC Tactical?

EA

At the time of writing, no trailer has been unveiled for EA Sports FC Tactical. A few images have been revealed along with the official website for the game, but aside from that little footage has been shown. We imagine we'll hear more come 2024.

In the meantime, EA Sports FC 24 is now available globally across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Head to Amazon now to pick up a copy.

