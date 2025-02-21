Now, those with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription have the perfect opportunity to experience the beautiful game on their consoles.

Here, find everything there is to know about the FC 25 free trial on Switch and how you can start scoring as soon as possible.

When is the FC 25 free trial on Switch?

EA Sports

The FC 25 free trial on Switch takes place from 24th February 2025 and will run until 2nd March 2025.

This gives players a whole week to download EA Sports FC 25 and play the game without having to spend a single penny.

There's no better time to play it if you've always wanted to try the game on Nintendo's flagship console.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

How to get FC 25 free trial on Switch

To download the free trial of FC 25 on Switch, head to the Nintendo eShop and download the game.

Players will have access to the entire game meaning they can play Rush, Ultimate Team and more.

When the free trial runs out, players won't have access to the game but the game will be available to purchase from the eShop.

Worried about having to start a new save when the trial ends? Fear not.

Players who made progress during the free trial will have the ability to continue with their saves if they decide to part ways with their cash.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.