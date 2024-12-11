The best news is that this is an all-new standalone game – it’s not DLC for Dying Light 2.

Set 13 years after the events of the original Dying Light, you play as Kyle Crane, the legendary Hero of Harran. He’s broken free from his capture and is being experimented on. Time to bring justice and help others in need.

Read on to find out when we think the Dying Light: The Beast release date might be and everything else there is to know about the game.

There is no confirmed Dying Light: The Beast release date, as of writing.

Our best guess at a release window would be the second half of 2025.

This is based on the game having only recently been confirmed but looking in decent shape in what we’ve seen of it thus far.

Over on its official website, Techland explains: "While we haven’t announced the release date and price just yet, we’re approaching the point of content completion and will share this info as soon as we are ready."

We’ll update this page with release date information when it’s revealed.

Can I pre-order Dying Light: The Beast?

No, you cannot currently pre-order Dying Light: The Beast. You can wishlist it on Steam, the Epic Games Store, the PlayStation Store and the Xbox Store.

When pre-orders go live, we’ll be sure to update this page with relevant links to where to buy it.

It’s definitely worth knowing that anyone who owns the Dying Light 2 Ultimate Edition will receive a copy of Dying Light: The Beast for free.

Which consoles and platforms can play Dying Light: The Beast?

Dying Light: The Beast is available to play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store).

There is no sign of a Nintendo Switch version, and it's likely it won’t ever materialise on Nintendo’s hybrid console. The upcoming Switch successor, though? That’s another thing entirely. Time will tell, time will tell…

Dying Light: The Beast gameplay and story details

Dying Light: The Beast. Techland

Dying Light: The Beast is set 13 years after the events of the original Dying Light game. It started out development as DLC for Dying Light 2, but has now become a fully-fledged standalone new Dying Light game.

Techland is promising that The Beast is "a self-contained zombie survival adventure offering a new setting, new set of gameplay features and new story" that features "18-plus hours" of gameplay.

In it, you play as Kyle Crane, who has escaped after 13 years of being experimented on in captivity. You’ll explore and survive the sights and frights of Castor Woods and unleash the power of the beast – hence the name of the game.

You can play alone or team up with others in four-player co-op. Expect to run, gun, parkour, and drive around in this first-person zombie survival adventure.

Is there a Dying Light: The Beast trailer?

Yes, there is a Dying Light: The Beast trailer! You can watch the announcement trailer to see the game in action below:

