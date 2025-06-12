Codes can unlock skins, weapons, and even special items. They are also an excellent way to reward players and attract newcomers. Dune: Awakening is no different.

You can gain the upper hand by following our Dune: Awakening classes guide, too, which will help you set your best sand-walking foot forward.

But below are all the available Dune: Awakening codes and how to redeem them:

How to redeem codes in Dune Awakening explained

To redeem codes in Dune: Awakening, head to the Dune: Awakening Account Manager.

Once you’ve logged into your Steam account, click on the Redeem Key which should be on your left.

Type in the code, click continue, and reap the rewards once you return to the game.

Each code in Dune: Awakening can only be redeemed once.

Full list of Dune: Awakening codes

Currently, there is only one code available for Dune: Awakening. However, with three DLC’s already announced, including one coming out this year, more codes are likely to drop.

Unlock the Frameblade Kindjal knife skin

WAKE-THE-SLEEPER

This code grants players a Frameblade skin option, which, once unlocked, can be selected in the customisation tab in-game. Only applicable to Kindjal knives, the skin adds a jagged desertpunk look to your blade which lets you shank scavengers in style.

The skin doesn’t have any effect other than aesthetics, but customisation is always a fun perk which could expire at any time.

If new codes drop, we’ll let you know. Until then, stay hydrated, get mining, and don’t let the Sandworms catch you.

Does Dune: Awakening have cheat codes?

One of the main ingredients to any MMO’s long-term survival is a healthy mix of mods and cheats. Unfortunately, as of yet, Dune: Awakening currently doesn’t have either.

Conan: Exiles, Funcom’s flagship survival game, has stayed kicking for seven years in part due to the community of modders who have set up base in it.

For now, though, modifications and cheats are banned in the Dune: Awakening terms and conditions. As a multiplayer game, it makes sense that server-wide mods are currently being held at a distance.

While a couple of fan-made mods have cropped up (focused on engine optimisation and skipping the beautiful but repetitive intro cinematic) it is yet unclear how strict Funcom will be in enforcing its rules.

