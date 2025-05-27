As for pre-orders which you can get from GAME, you can receive the Trouble-Free Travel Kit, which includes:

Pair of elevating shoes (x1)

Seeds of Strength (x3)

Seeds of Defence (x3)

Seeds of Agility (x3)

Seeds of Life (x3)

Seeds of Magic (x3)

Classic JRPG battle goodness. Square Enix, Artdink, Team Asano

The Collector’s Edition (available from Square Enix) has even more, including some physical trinkets, too:

DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake Standard Edition physical game

Character & Monster Acrylic Blocks Complete Set

Outstanding Outfit Kit (In-game Items): Strength Ring x1, pair of Slime earrings x1, mad cap x1, Arriviste's vest x1

Exclusive Digital Wallpapers x2 (PC Desktop)

Seeing as Dragon Quest 1 and 2 first came out in 1986 and 1987 respectively, it’s fair to assume that many will have never played the seminal games making the HD-2D remakes a great way to discover them – though this isn’t the first time the games have been remade.

The imagery is stunning. Square Enix, Artdink, Team Asano

But those prior versions aren’t quite as stunning was that the Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D Remake has to offer, as can be seen in the screenshots.

As for when you’ll be able to get your hands on it, the Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D Remake releases 30th October 2025 for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, PS5, PC and Xbox Series X/S.

But if the Nintendo Switch 2 is going to be your platform of choice, be sure to check out all the confirmed launch titles and upcoming video games in 2025 and beyond, as there are plenty of games to play ahead of The Dragon Quest 1 and 2 HD-2D Remake.

