Whether you’re looking to top up your knowledge before The Veilguard drops or whether you just want to delve into the franchise’s storied past, we’ve assembled a list of all the Dragon Age games and explained where they sit in the story’s timeline below.

There are four games in the main Dragon Age series. For the purpose of this list, we’ve excluded mobile games and spin-offs like Heroes of the Dragon Age.

Everything here is also available on modern consoles in case you missed it the first time round.

We’ve listed everything below in order of release.

Dragon Age: Origins (2009)

Dragon Age 2 (2011)

Dragon Age: Inquisition (2014)

Dragon Age: The Veilguard (2024)

Dragon Age games in story order

Dragon Age: Origins

Dragon Age: Origins. Xbox.com, BioWare

It’s a little on the clunky side now at the ripe old age of 15, but as its title suggests, Origins is where the Dragon Age saga first began. We play as The Warden, a new recruit into a warrior order called the Grey Wardens, who must help prevent the Fifth Blight and take down a god now tainted by creatures called Darkspawn.

Origins can still be played on modern consoles by purchasing it from the digital storefront on either your Xbox or PC.

Dragon Age 2

Dragon Age 2. Xbox.com, BioWare, EA

Next up is Dragon Age 2, which takes place almost immediately after the events of Origins. The land of Ferelden has been overrun with darkspawn and we play as Hawke who is fleeing to safety in Thedas.

Taking place over the course of a decade, we follow his/her (depending on the gender you choose) rise to power in a period of political upheaval.

Dragon Age 2 is still available on digital storefronts for Xbox and PC.

Dragon Age: Inquisition

Dragon Age: Inquisition. Xbox.com, EA, BioWare

A year on from the events of Dragon Age 2, a civil war erupts in the south of Thedas, and this time and we take on the role of the Inquisitor. A tear in the Veil unleashes demons into Thedas, so we’re tasked with restoring order using magical abilities that lead many to believe we are the “chosen one”.

Inquisition can still be purchased digitally on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard

Dragon Age: The Veilguard. Xbox.com, BioWare, EA

A decade has passed in the real world as well as the fictional one since the events of Inquisition. A ritual goes wrong and two Elven gods are released into Thedas, intent on world domination. We play as yet another new character called Rook, who must lead a team against them.

The Veilguard will be available on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC from October 31st 2024.

