We'll take you through the full track list, how to listen, and explain who composed the soundtrack for Doom: The Dark Ages.

Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack full track list

The soundtrack for Doom: The Dark Ages is pretty hefty, with a total of 35 songs clocking in at 2 hours and 14 minutes long across its 20+ missions.

Here is the full track list for Doom: The Dark Ages:

Invasion From the Ashes When the Shadows First Lengthened Unchained Predator Hebeth Atlan Battleground Sentinel Barracks Holy City Blood Red Last Bastion Unholy Siege Pursuit of Demons Unyielding Infernal Chasm Hellspawn Rift Titanic Prison Ancestral Beast Transdimensional Cosmic Sea Into the Void What Lies Below Battle on the Blackened Tide Steel Beyond the Grave Rebirth Divine Retribution Wither and Writhe Rebuild Colossus Unleashed Onslaught of the Damned Theomachy Blood Spill The Prince Between Hex and Flame Apotheosis He Is Out There

Where can I listen to the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack?

You can listen to the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack on Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

The soundtrack joins its predecessors, Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, on the platforms, both of which have racked up 10s of millions of streams since their respective games released.

The soundtrack is just as Rip & Tear as its predecessors, so if you enjoyed the last two, you're sure to love this one just as much.

Can I buy the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack?

While you can't purchase the Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack individually, there is a digital copy of the OST available when purchasing the Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition (as well as some nifty skins).

If you were hoping for a physical copy, then unfortunately you're out of luck right now, as they aren't available yet.

We're sure that will change soon, however, as most major games release their soundtracks on CD and vinyl at some point after release, so keep an eye out!

Who composed the soundtrack for Doom: The Dark Ages?

The Doom: The Dark Ages soundtrack was composed by Finishing Move Inc.

Finishing Move Inc is composed of two musicians, Brian Trifon and Brian Lee White.

Together, they have worked on soundtracks for a wide variety of recent titles including The Callisto Protocol, Borderlands 3, Grounded, Halo Wars 2 and Microsoft Flight Simulator.

The duo join the Doom franchise, replacing previous composer Mick Gordon, who you can read more about below.

What happened to Mick Gordon in Doom?

Mick Gordon previously composed the soundtracks for Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, but a dispute between Gordon and Doom developer id Software arose after the release of Doom Eternal.

Gordon claims that poor quality mixing on several Doom Eternal tracks was the fault of id audio director Chad Mossholder, claiming in a Medium post in 2022 that, despite sending the tracks to the developer well ahead of schedule, id Software failed to work with him on the mixing and only provided a contract two days before the game released.

These claims are disputed by id Software, which itself claims that Gordon was provided ample time to mix the tracks, but that his pushbacks on deadlines and poor communication had created an "unsustainable pattern of project uncertainty and risk".

Following a classic he said/she said situation, Gordon has confirmed that he will not be working with id Software in the future, hence his replacement for Doom: The Dark Ages.

