We've put together a full list of Doom: The Dark Ages missions so you know exactly how many there are, and how far through you are.

How many missions does Doom: The Dark Ages have?

There are a total of 22 missions to complete in Doom: The Dark Ages.

This is a huge increase compared to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, both of which only featured 13 missions.

According to developer id Software, each mission should take around an hour to complete, but based on our review, this is quite a significant overestimation.

Most of the missions play relatively similarly to levels in Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal, perhaps with bit less linearity.

Alongside progressing through the map, taking down every demon you come across, you'll have the chance to peel off into hidden areas to find secrets, Codex pages and upgrade materials.

The two biggest exceptions to this are Siege Part 1 and 2, both of which take place in a much more open map with objectives that can be completed in any order you please.

Full list of Doom: The Dark Ages missions

Here is a list of all the missions in Doom: The Dark Ages:

Village of Khalim Hebeth Barrier Core Sentinel Barracks Holy City of Aratum Siege Part 1 Siege Part 2 Abyssal Forest Ancestral Forge The Forsaken Plains Hellbreaker Sentinel Command Station From Beyond Spire of Nerathul City of Ry'uul The Kar'Thul Marshes Temple of Lomarith Belly of the Beast Harbor of Souls Resurrection Final Battle Reckoning

Most levels will take 30 minutes to an hour, with a couple of later, more difficult levels sometimes going beyond that.

On the flip side, there are some levels that you can easily blitz through in 20 minutes or less if you're quick.

That being said, as we make clear in our tips and tricks guide, it's well worth taking the time to explore as much of the map as possible, as you'll want the upgrade materials you find to make your weapons and shield more powerful.

