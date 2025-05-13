We'll take you through every skin in Doom: The Dark Ages and explain exactly how to get each one.

How to unlock all weapon skins in Doom: The Dark Ages

There are a total of 11 different weapons in Doom: The Dark Ages, and each one has three unlockable skins in addition to their default ones.

Each skin type is unlocked through a different method: completing mission challenges, completing weapon challenges, and finding them as a collectible.

Here is a list of every weapon skin in Doom: The Dark Ages and how to get them:

Combat Shotgun skins

Reverent Skin: Destroy four artillery cannons in Chapter 6 (Siege Part 1)

Conqueror Skin: Hit demons with every pellet from Combat Shotgun shots 150 times (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 1 (Village of Khalim)

Shredder skins

Reverent Skin: Kill three or more fodder demons with a single Shield Throw five times in Chapter 7 (Siege Part 2)

Conqueror Skin: Cause 100 secondary Pincushion or Ricochet damage to demons with the Rail Spike Shredder (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 2 (Hebeth)

Accelerator skins

Reverent Skin: Discover seven secret areas in Chapter 9 (Ancestral Forge)

Conqueror Skin: Cause 1,000 Overload or Heatblast damage to demons with the Plasma Rifle Accelerator (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 4 (Sentinel Barracks)

Pulverizer skins

Reverent Skin: Destroy two Gore Nests in Chapter 10 (The Forsaken Plains)

Conqueror Skin: Cause 250 Charged damage to demons with the Skullcrusher Pulverizer (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 5 (Holy City of Aratum)

Impaler skins

Reverent Skin: Chase and destroy two Hell Fighter ships in Chapter 13 (From Beyond)

Conqueror Skin: Regenerate your melee charges with the Lobotomy bonus head shots from the Rail Spike Impaler 100 times (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 6 (Siege Part 1)

Super Shotgun skins

Reverent Skin: Damage 25 demons with the Dreadmace in Chapter 15 (City of Ry'uul)

Conqueror Skin: Hit demons with every pellet from Super Shotgun shots 50 times after fully upgrading the weapon (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 9 (Ancestral Forge)

Cycler skins

Reverent Skin: Destroy all of the wolf statues in the swamps in Chapter 16 (The Kar'Thul Marshes)

Conqueror Skin: Cause 500 Overload or Lightning Arc damage to demons with the Plasma Rifle Cycler after fully upgrading the weapon (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 10 (The Forsaken Plains)

Chainshot skins

Reverent Skin: Find three underwater secrets in Chapter 17 (Temple of Lomarith)

Conqueror Skin: Cause 100 explosive Cosmic Breach damage to demons with fully charged Chainshot Reaver impacts (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 12 (Sentinel Command Station)

Grenade Launcher skins

Reverent Skin: Parry Cosmic Baron demons 10 times in Chapter 18 (Belly of the Beast)

Conqueror Skin: Cause secondary Fragment and Cataclysm damage to demons with the Grenade Launcher cluster grenades 100 times (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 14 (Spire of Nerathul)

Rocket Launcher skins

Reverent Skin: Dispatch all of the cultist circles in Chapter 20 (Resurrection)

Conqueror Skin: Heal yourself with the Cannibalism upgrade from close-range blasts of the Rocket Launcher 50 times (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 17 (Temple of Lomarith)

Ravager skins

Reverent Skin: Kill two Cosmic Baron demons within five seconds of each other in Chapter 22 (Reckoning)

Conqueror Skin: Gather 100 Skullcrusher ammo by damaging demons with the Supplier equipped Ravager (Weapon Mastery Challenge)

Nightmare Skin: Found as a collectible in Chapter 20 (Resurrection)

How to unlock all Doom Slayer skins in Doom: The Dark Ages

As well as your weapon skins, there are a total of five skins for the Doom Slayer's armour, in addition to the standard green colour.

Here's the full list of skins and exactly how to unlock them:

Void Skin: Bonus for pre-ordering Doom: The Dark Ages

Divinity Skin: Bonus for purchasing the Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

Nightmare Skin: Awarded for beating the campaign on any difficulty

Reverent Skin: Awarded for beating the campaign on Pandemonium difficulty

Conqueror Skin: Awarded for beating the campaign on Ultra-Nightmare difficulty

How to unlock all Atlan and Dragon skins in Doom: The Dark Ages

Finally, as well as the skins for your weapons and the Doom Slayer himself, you can get some skins for your Atlan mech and Dragon.

Unfortunately, since neither of these mechanics features very heavily in the game, they each only have one skin each – here's how to get them:

Atlan Divinity Skin: Bonus for purchasing the Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

Dragon Divinity Skin: Bonus for purchasing the Doom: The Dark Ages Premium Edition

That's right, you've got to buy them! What an anticlimax, eh?

