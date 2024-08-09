The combo pack of enhanced ports of the 1993 and 1994 classic includes cross-platform deathmatch multiplayer and co-op for up to 16 players, new mod support, new and improved soundtrack (you can stick with the original if you’d rather) and shinier graphics.

All told, it’s looking like it could be the optimal way to play the two classics.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced.

More like this

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What is Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced?

Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced is a "definitive combined re-release of Doom and Doom 2".

Co-developed with Nightdive Studios, the package includes all of the following, as per a press release:

Online cross-platform deathmatch and co-op for up to 16 players

Community published single-player mod support with an in-game mod browser

Optimised renderer

Accessibility options

Optional IDKFA soundtrack by Andrew Hulshult selectable alongside the original midi soundtracks – including the never-before-released IDKFA version of Doom 2

Improved performance with multithreaded rendering supporting up to 4K resolution and 120 FPS on Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 5

Brand new episode, Legacy of Rust, with new weapons and demons made in collaboration by individuals from id Software, Nightdive Studios, and MachineGames

It’s worth checking out the official Doom and Doom 2 reveal trailer to see the enhanced port in action and get a slice of all the different modes it’s introduced:

As per the press release, too: "Existing owners of Doom aand/or Doom 2 on any of the above platforms receive a free upgrade to the new combined game and can still access their previously owned versions."

How to play Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced

You can play Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced now, worldwide. The enhanced port of the two classic games is available to buy and play on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Is Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced on Game Pass?

Yes! Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced is out now on Game Pass across Xbox consoles and PC.

Best of all, it’s a small install file so you can hop onto the Game Pass app and get it installed and played right away.

How much does Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced cost?

Doom and Doom 2 Enhanced will set you back just £7.99 on Steam and will be a similar price across all platforms.

If you already own Doom or Doom 2, you will have a free upgrade to Doom and Doom 2 Enhanced ready and waiting to be installed.

What else was announced at the Doom event?

Alongside the reveal of Doom 1 and 2 Enhanced, Doom Anthology has been unveiled. Doom Anthology is a physical collection containing Doom, Doom 2, Doom 64, Doom 3, Doom (2016), and Doom Eternal Deluxe Edition.

The Doom Anthology release date is 22nd October 2024 and can be pre-ordered (USA and Canada only) from the official Bethesda website.

Doom Anthology will be available on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch and PC.

Also revealed was Doom SNES from Limited Run Games. This is an updated port of the SNES release of Doom 2 set to be released in 2025 which includes 14 new levels, circle strafing and more. You can pre-order both the Standard Edition and Deluxe Edition directly from Limited Run Games.

Finally, Doom Eternal now has official mod support, with the release of a public beta of idStudio. Essentially, on the PC version of Doom Eternal, you should now be able to opt-in to a PC Mod Preview “to easily browse and play mods". Learn more about Doom Eternal: PC Mod Preview over on the official SlayersClub website.

Is that enough Doom for you?

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.