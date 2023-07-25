Read on below to find out if Disney Illusion Island will come to PC and Steam or not. Check out the end of the page for a list of games that are like the new Mickey Mouse game to play on PC.

Will Disney Illusion Island come to PC and Steam?

Disney Illusion Island is debuting exclusively on Nintendo Switch. That’s the official word from Disney, which means it’s not on PC or Steam at launch.

The wording used by Disney suggests that perhaps one day we’ll see an Illusion Island PC port (along with ports to other platforms), however. An official press release from the House of Mouse explains that the game “will debut exclusively for Nintendo Switch”.

Using ‘debut’ there does suggest to us that it may in fact be a timed Switch exclusive. Without an official word, though, we can’t say for certain if that’s the case. We’ll have to wait and see if the 2D platformer makes its way onto other consoles and PC in 2024.

For now, Disney Illusion Island remains a Switch exclusive but in the meantime, there are some other games like it to play on PC to get your fix.

Games like Disney Illusion Island to play on PC

While the game itself isn’t on PC, there are several games like Disney Illusion Island to play on PC, including Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends. We’ve got a few suggestions what you can play instead.

Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends

Perhaps the most similar games of the lot compared to Disney Illusion Island are Ubisoft’s Rayman Origins and Rayman Legends. Both offer four player co-op 2D platforming and lush, cartoon-like visuals.

Both games do serve up combat and boss battles, mind, which might make them a touch more difficult than Illusion Island, but they are totally worth your time.

Castle of Illusion Starring Mickey Mouse

The classic namesake of Illusion Island, Castle of Illusion on PC, is a remake of a Mega Drive platformer. While it doesn’t include the co-op gameplay of Illusion Island, this platformer is well worth picking up if you’re a fan of Mickey Mouse.

Ori and the Blind Forest and Ori and the Will of the Wisps

If you’re looking for a platformer with exploration and fancy graphics, you can’t do much better than picking up Ori and the Blind Forest and/or Ori and the Will of the Wisps - and by fancy graphics, we mean fancy graphics. These games are certainly lookers.

DuckTales Remastered

Another classic Disney platformer worth checking out is DuckTales Remastered. This classic Capcom game was lovingly recreated by platform maestros WayForward and breathes new life with fantastic animation into the 2D game.

Cuphead

If you’re after something more… challenging, Cuphead is the game for you. Similarly to Disney Illusion Island, Cuphead brings vintage cartoon art to life in a platforming game. Unlike Illusion Island, however, Cuphead is all about the combat and hard-as-nails gameplay.

