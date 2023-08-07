Unfortunately, little to no details outside of this have been confirmed by the development team. This doesn’t stop speculation and leaks.

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the Disney Dreamlight Valley Beauty and the Beast release date and to discover everything we know about the content of the new realm.

When is the Beauty and the Beast realm coming to Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Beauty and the Beast realm is being added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in September 2023, as has been confirmed by the developers.

As of writing, that’s all we know about its release date. The development team is yet to confirm a finalised date and time for the new update.

Given that World Princess Week is set to take place between 20-26 August, though, we could be due a release date reveal of Belle in Dreamlight Valley in the next few weeks.

This page will, of course, be updated with finalised details on the new realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley when the relevant information has been officially confirmed.

What do we know about the Beauty and the Beast content in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

As part of the Disney Dreamlight Valley Beauty and the Beast realm update set to launch this September, we know that Belle is being added to the game.

The official roadmap of the game has confirmed the existence of Belle and a new Beauty and the Beast realm to explore. That is all. We don’t know what activities the realm will contain, nor do we know exactly what it will look like. Expect an explorable version of locations from the animated classic to some extent, though, based on previously added realms.

Another thing we know for sure is that the Beauty and the Beast realm will be added in the game’s next free update. This means that the realm will be free to explore for everyone.

Fingers crossed we learn more about the Beauty and the Beast realm in Disney Dreamlight Valley soon. Again, we will update this page with new information when it’s been revealed by the development team.

