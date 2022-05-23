Slotting into the franchise timeline between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III, Diablo Immortal looks and sounds impressively deep for a game that is mainly aimed at mobile players.

There isn't long left to wait for the Diablo Immortal release date, with this hotly-anticipated free-to-play game expected to drop in the very near future.

Developed by Blizzard and NetEase, Diablo Immortal certainly sounds ambitious, and it'll be interesting to see if it reaches the heady heights of other mobile games based on famous franchises.

So, when is the Diablo Immortal release date and what else do you need to know about the game? Keep on reading to find out all the key details.

When is the Diablo Immortal release date?

The Diablo Immortal release date is Thursday 2nd June 2022.

From that date, players should be able to jump into the game on their device of choice, with fans of the franchise surely flocking in to see what this new iteration has in store for them.

Some players were able to try Diablo Immortal early through its alpha and beta tests, but you're better off waiting for the full release at this stage.

How much does Diablo Immortal cost?

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play game, which means you won't have to pay any cost in order to download the game and start playing.

However, there will be microtransactions within Diablo Immortal if players want to buy extra things like battle passes and special items

Which platforms can play Diablo Immortal?

Diablo Immortal will be available on three platforms - the iPhone App Store, the Google Play store for Android phones, and the Battle.net launcher for Windows 10 PC. All of those product pages are live now, just waiting for the game to unlock.

Although it may seem like an obvious choice, there are no plans announced yet to bring Diablo Immortal to Nintendo Switch. We'll let you know if that changes.

Is Diablo Immortal crossplay?

Diablo Immortal will support crossplay and cross-progression, meaning that you can battle with players on other devices as well as switching between devices yourself if you so wish (without losing any of your progress).

Features like this are always requested in this day and age, so it's nice to see Diablo Immortal embracing the modern age by supporting crossplay and cross-progression.

Diablo Immortal gameplay and story

Diablo Immortal gameplay will take the dungeon-set RPG action of the Diablo series and remix it slightly for mobile play, with activities designed to be a little bit shorter than before (allowing you to play on the go, as long as you have an internet connection). You can take a look at some gameplay footage in the video above.

Although Diablo Immortal can be played solo in a single-player way, the game has a massively-multiplayer online (MMO) component, with players able to take on tasks together in groups of up to eight players. You can also play against other players using the PVP side of the game, which includes a special eight-versus-eight mode called Battleground.

In terms of its story, Diablo Immortal takes place five years after the events of Diablo II, with players starting in the town of Wortham before becoming embroiled in a battle between two factions, the Immortals and the Shadows. One familiar face confirmed to appear is the returning character Deckard Cain.

Diable Immortal trailer

While you wait for the Diablo Immortal release date on 2nd June, take a moment to relive the epic cinematic trailer that first introduced the game to the public. The clip, which has racked up over 6 million viewers, is embedded below for your viewing pleasure.

