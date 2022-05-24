The Leviathan returns to Destiny 2 in Season of the Haunted, with Calus's famous ship now described as being "derelict and corrupted" on the game's official website . A connection will be formed between The Leviathan and the Pyramid ship on the moon.

Destiny 2 is kicking off its big Season of the Haunted event today (also known as Season 17), with players having to wait through some server downtime for the new batch of content to arrive.

This will mean that, in Bungie's words, "Nightmares of the past awaken and threaten to torment any who dare intervene. Stare into the abyss and find bravery within the mantle of the reaper and the steel of the scythe".

It all sounds pretty exciting to us, and if you can't wait to get involved with Destiny 2 after today's update, you can read on to learn all about it!

Destiny 2 server downtime: Is the game down?

The latest Destiny 2 server downtime began at around 3.45pm on 24th May 2022 here in the UK.

The game should be offline for roughly one and a quarter hours, before Season of the Haunted will kick off for players on all platforms to enjoy.

If you're ever wondering if Destiny 2 is offline, remember to check the game's official Down Detector page. It's a user-generated resource that will tell you if anyone else is having problems.

Weekly reset time UK: When does Destiny 2: Season of the Haunted start?

The weekly reset time will be 6pm BST on 24th May for players here in the UK.

At that time, Destiny 2 will come back online and the Season of the Haunted content will be ready for you to access and (hopefully) enjoy. While you wait, feel free to check out the trailer below.

Destiny 2 update today: What's in the patch notes?

As well as the much-advertised ability to become a Reaper and wield a scythe, Bungie has promised a few treats for fans in today's update. The Season of the Haunted content in Destiny 2 will include the following:

Nightmare Containment (free for all players), a scaleable activity that Bungie sums up thusly: "Evil resonates within the hull of the emperor’s wretched vessel. Summon the most challenging Nightmares and cleanse them with fire."

Sever, a weekly mission described like so: "Navigate the Leviathan’s labyrinthine Underbelly, uncover the truth behind Calus’s sinister plan, and sever the Nightmares he controls."

Solar 3.0 (free for all players): "Solar becomes the latest subclass to receive a complete redesign empowered by the ultra-customisable Aspects and Fragments system. Light the flames of creativity, discover new builds, and prove that there’s never a bad time to fight fire with fire."

Trespasser Exotic Sidearm (free for all players): "Returning from the original Destiny, wield Shiro-4's Exotic Sidearm and let lightning flash across the tarnished gold of the Leviathan’s twisted halls. Season Pass holders can unlock this weapon instantly."

Bungie has also told fans to expect a new Season Pass, fresh gear and mods, an updated Solstice event and more, so there should be plenty to keep you busy.

