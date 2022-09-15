Deliver Us Mars release date: Pre-order, trailer and latest news

Set 10 years after the events of the first game, Deliver Us Mars comes with a new protagonist, a new companion robot and, of course, a new planet, with the martian terrains of the red planet replacing the cratered surface of the moon.

Indie adventure game Deliver Us the Moon has become an unexpected hit since it was first self-published for PC in 2018, eventually being re-released on consoles and now receiving a sequel: Deliver Us Mars.

However, we can expect more of the excellent puzzle adventure gameplay, with the game receiving a bit more of a budget after its predecessor began as a Kickstarter campaign.

We also have an exact release date so we know precisely when Mars will be delivered to us - here's everything you need to know about Deliver Us Mars.

When is the Deliver Us Mars release date?

Deliver Us Mars will touch down on 2nd February 2023, the developers have confirmed.

This comes after the game was delayed from its initial release date of 27th September 2022, making Deliver Us Mars one of the many high-profile 2022 video games pushed back to the following year.

Is there a pre-order for Deliver Us Mars?

Deliver Us Mars is currently available to pre-order on digital platforms, with a 10% discount available for pre-ordering any version of the game. You can pre-order Deliver Us Mars PC from CD Keys for £15.99, though be aware this is a Steam Code rather than an actual box.

You can also pre-order the PC-only Deluxe Edition for £18.99, which also comes with the original soundtrack.

What platforms will Deliver Us Mars be available on?

Deliver Us Mars will launch on PS4, Ps5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

This is unlike Deliver Us the Moon, which initially was released only for PC in 2019 before being ported to consoles in the following years as well as Google Stadia. However, there has been no news of a Google Stadia release for Deliver Us Mars.

Deliver Us Mars story, gameplay and cast details

KeokeN Interactive

Deliver Us Mars picks up 10 years after the events of Deliver Us the Moon, following Kathy Johanson - who was mentioned as a child in recordings in the first game - as an astronaut-in-training who joins a mission to Mars in an effort to save mankind. With echoes of Interstellar, humanity is closer than ever to extinction, and our only hope is the giant colonisation ships on Mars called ARKS, which have been stolen by the shadowy Outward.

As if that wasn't reason enough to head to Mars, Kathy has an extra motivation as her father Isaac disappeared on the martian planet some years ago, only for a mysterious transmission to suggest he may still be alive. This is not a goal shared by Kathy's crewmates, however - especially when they all crash land...

With the father-daughter relationship so central to the story, developers KeokeN Interactive have once again utilised motion-captured actors to bring the narrative to life. Poldark star Ellise Chappell plays plucky protagonist Kathy Johanson, while Resident Evil Village's Neil Newbon depicts her long-lost father Isaac.

Deliver Us Mars looks to offer similar puzzle-adventure gameplay to its predecessor, though on a larger scale as KeokeN Interactive aims for a more cinematic experience. There will be a greater variety of environments and gameplay mechanics, including new precision-based climbing and expansive set-piece-style puzzles. Trailers have also hinted at a chance to pilot a Mars Rover at some point!

Is there a trailer for Deliver Us Mars?

Yes! Deliver Us Mars received a new story trailer at Gamescom 2022, promising some hard-hitting sci-fi in a quest to save Earth as well as some smaller-scale personal stakes.

