The Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller will be released on 26th June 2025, alongside the release of the game itself.

The controller was first revealed in a post on the official PlayStation blog alongside a photo of Hideo Kojima himself holding the controller up for all to see.

According to the post, the PlayStation team "worked closely with Kojima Productions on the controller design, customised with the insignia and motto of Drawbridge in vibrant orange".

Can you pre-order the Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller?

The Death Stranding 2 PS5 controller will be made available to pre-order on 22nd May 2025 at 10am local time.

You will be able to purchase the controller directly from the PlayStation store in certain regions, as well as at select participating retailers.

It hasn't yet been confirmed which retailers they will be made available at, and it wouldn't surprise us to see stores such as GAME and GameStop getting exclusivity – we'll be keeping an eye out so be sure to check back closer to the pre-order date!

The controller will sell for £74.99 / $84.99 / €84.99. Compared to your standard DualSense controllers, this is £10 / $15 / €15 more expensive – it is limited-edition after all.

That's all you need to know about the Death Stranding 2 controller – we'll see you all on the beach when the game releases in June!

