The number of chapters in a game is typically a good indication of how long it might be . It’s also useful to know the chapter list if you feel like you’re nearing the end but you’re not sure. You might have time for one more chapter today, but not two or three.

The Dead Space remake is here and earning all sorts of praise for its faithful retelling of Isaac Clarke’s story while not being afraid to change things to better suit the modern audience. If you’ve just picked the game up or are looking to know how much bang for your buck you can get out of the experience, you may wish to know how many chapters to expect.

Below, you’ll find the full list of Dead Space remake chapters. Find out how many chapters are in the horror remake and what they’re called.

How many chapters are in the Dead Space remake?

There are 12 chapters in the Dead Space remake. This may not seem like many but trust us, this is one scary game. Any longer spent with the horrors aboard the USG Ishimura wouldn’t be a nice time.

If you’ve played the original, you might think you know how many chapters there are and roughly how long it will take to play through them – but you’d be wrong.

The number of chapters might be the same, but each one will be a little different and perhaps a little longer.

Expect changes including side missions. These will appear during chapters and are telegraphed literally with a yellow line on Isaac Clarke’s wayfinder once tracked. It’s worth noting that when you only see a blue line using the wayfinder with a side mission tracked too, it means it’s on the same path as the main mission.

If you think 12 chapters isn’t enough and that the game will be too short, quit your worrying. There are plenty of foul sights and horrifying situations to take part in across each chapter. You won’t be left disappointed.

Full list of Dead Space remake chapters

The 12 chapters in Dead Space all vary in length and cannot be skipped. You will need to play through all of them to complete the game and unravel the mystery behind the USG Ishimura. There are side missions, too, but we’ve listed the main story chapters down below for you.

Some chapter names do hint at story beats so if you’re wanting to avoid spoilers we’d recommend you look away now. For the rest of us, here are all the chapters in the Dead Space remake:

New Arrivals Intensive Care Course Correction Obliteration Imminent Lethal Devotion Environmental Hazard Into the Void Search and Rescue Dead on Arrival End of Days Alternate Solutions Dead Space

