There are cheat codes that will refill your oxygen supplies, add credits, and more in the original game. Useful codes to know if you’re finding the game too difficult and need to make things easier for you and Isaac Clarke.

If you’re looking for ways to make things easier for yourself in Dead Space , you’re in luck, as there are plenty of cheats available to use in the game that still work today.

If you want to use cheats in the Dead Space remake, meanwhile, you will want to know if they work or not. Luckily that’s exactly what we’re here for.

Read on to find out how to use cheats in the original Dead Space and for the full list of working cheat codes in the game. Below, you’ll also find out whether or not the Dead Space remake has cheats.

How to use cheats in the original Dead Space

To use cheat codes in the original Dead Space you need to pause the game and then input a string of button presses in the correct order. Once you've done that correctly, the cheat should have worked. Better yet, using cheats won’t disable achievements or trophies.

For example, say you’re nearly out of oxygen and desperately need to refill. Press pause and then input “X-X-Y-Y-Y” in that order on the Xbox or PC version of the game or “◻-◻-Δ-Δ-Δ” on the PlayStation edition. Your oxygen should now be refilled.

Some cheats can only be used once per playthrough while a couple can be activated as often as you like. More on that below.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Does the Dead Space remake have cheats?

It's currently unclear as to whether the Dead Space remake has cheats or not. We will, of course, update this guide with the correct information as soon as it becomes available.

At least we know that the cheat codes from the original game don't work in the remake. You can try them if you really want but, trust us, they won't do anything.

Full list of Dead Space cheats in the original game

The same cheats apply for all three versions of the game: Xbox 360, PC, and PS3. You will need to input different buttons to apply the cheats, however, so we’ve separated them by platform below:

Complete list of Dead Space cheat codes on Xbox and PC

Add two Power Nodes: Y-X-X-X-Y (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add five Power Nodes: Y-X-Y-X-X-Y-X-X-Y-X-X-Y (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 1,000 Credits: X-X-X-Y-X (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 2,000 Credits: X-X-X-Y-Y (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 5,000 Credits: X-X-X-Y-X-Y (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 10,000 Credits: X-Y-Y-Y-X-X-Y (can be used just once per playthrough)

Refill Oxygen: X-X-Y-Y-Y (can be used whenever)

Refill Stasis Energy: X-Y-Y-X-Y (can be used whenever)

Full list of Dead Space cheat codes on PlayStation

Add two Power Nodes: Δ-◻-◻-◻-Δ (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add five Power Nodes: Δ-◻-Δ-◻-◻-Δ-◻-◻-Δ-◻-◻-Δ (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 1,000 Credits: ◻-◻-◻-Δ-◻ (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 2,000 Credits: ◻-◻-◻-Δ-Δ (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 5,000 Credits: ◻-◻-◻-Δ-◻-Δ (can be used just once per playthrough)

Add 10,000 Credits: ◻-Δ-Δ-Δ-◻-◻-Δ (can be used just once per playthrough)

Refill Oxygen: ◻-◻-Δ-Δ-Δ (can be used whenever)

◻-◻-Δ-Δ-Δ (can be used whenever) Refill Stasis Energy: ◻-Δ-Δ-◻-Δ (can be used whenever)

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.