A large part of that is due to developer Fatshark, who helmed the acclaimed Warhammer: Vermintide 2 which went down as not just one of the best Warhammer games, but one of the best co-op experiences of recent times.

The Warhammer 40000 universe has had many video games over the years - but Darktide is looking particularly special.

Hopes are high then for Darktide, as the co-op hack-and-slash gameplay is reworked for the 41st century - here's everything you need to know.

The Darktide release date is Wednesday 30th November on PC.

An Xbox Series X/S launch is expected "shortly after" - though the Xbox Warhammer 40000 Darktide webpage still lists the game as "coming 2022".

Darktide was originally scheduled for a 2021 release, but was delayed numerous times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a desire to "improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems".

Can I pre-order Darktide?

Yes! You can pre-order Warhammer 40000 Darktide on Xbox Series X/S from Game and Argos, and on PC through Steam.

Anyone who pre-orders any version of the game on PC will gain access to a pre-launch beta which began on 17th November and runs right through until 29th November ahead of the game's launch. While the full game won't quite be available, eight missions in four zones are currently playable with two more missions due to be added on 28th November.

All 13 missions and five zones will then be available on launch day. Developer Fatshark has stated that their goal is for beta progression to be carried over to the full release, but "cannot fully guarantee" that this will be the case.

Which consoles and platforms can play Darktide?

Darktide will be released on PC and will also launch day one on PC Game Pass. The Warhammer 40000 game is also coming to Xbox Series X/S at a later date, where it is expected to be released simultaneously on Xbox Game Pass.

Darktide gameplay and story details

Developers Fatshark previously helmed the well-received co-op action game Warhammer: Vermintide 2, and are now replicating the successful formula in the Warhammer 40k universe.

Once again the gameplay will be made up of four-player co-op action, however, the fantasy melee weapons of Vermintide have now been replaced by futuristic chainsaws, power swords and ranged weapons. You'll also now be able to customise your character, choosing between the four classes of Veteran, Zealot, Ogryn and Psyker and choosing your gender and appearance.

The game's story has been written by Dan Abnett, a franchise veteran who has penned numerous Warhammer novels, and follows a squad of Inquisitorial Agents investigating the Hive City of Tertium for potential Chaos infiltration. Based on the ship Mourningstar, players are sent by the Inquisition to different sectors of Tertium to battle Nurgle infestation, setting up the game's wave-based combat gameplay.

Darktide is planned to be a live-service game, with the story and gameplay evolving over time.

Is there a Darktide trailer?

There's been several trailers and gameplay showcases for Darktide - though this recent overview trailer covers all bases with an expansive look at the game:

