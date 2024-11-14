The launch of Black Ops 6 introduced the Omnimovement system, which is bound to create an even bigger skill gap among players attempting to become the last one standing.

So, what do the Warzone Season 1 patch notes have in store? Keep on reading for a closer look at all the changes and additions to the battle royale.

What has been buffed and nerfed in CoD Warzone?

Individual weapons haven't been buffed or nerfed as part of the Warzone Season 1 update.

Instead, Raven Software has adjusted several attachments in order to maintain balance in the early stages of the season.

Check out the full list of changes below:

CHF Barrel For Assault Rifles, LMGs, DMRs, SMGs, and Pistols: This now grants an increased neck multiplier rather than a head multiplier. For Sniper Rifles and Shotguns: This now provides increased leg modifiers instead of arm modifiers.



Flip Magazine The magazine capacity penalty from Multiplayer has been removed. In Warzone, flip mags match the base weapon's ammo capacity.



Rapid Fire This attachment now applies a base damage penalty in Warzone, along with greater penalties to bullet velocity and range.



Modern Warfare 2 and 3 weapons

Raven Software has applied a visual recoil reduction pass for the entire Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3 arsenals.

The Stock and Barrel attachments have also had their penalties reduced.

Here's a closer look at the Muzzle and Underbarrel changes that have also been applied:

Muzzle Enhancements Suppressors: Boost velocity and damage range. Comps: Improve recoil control. Flash Hiders: Increase damage range and firing aim stability. Breacher: Enhance melee damage and recoil control.



Underbarrel Enhancements Angled Grip: Increases hipfire and tac-stance accuracy and aim walking steadiness. Handstop: Improves sprint-to-fire and ADS speed. Vert Grip: Enhances recoil control and firing aim stability.



There are a lot of changes to Warzone in the Season 1 update. We've summarised the new combat mechanics, the new perks, equipment and field upgrades that are now available in-game:

Combat

Body Shield Sneak up behind an unsuspecting enemy and double-tap the melee button to pull them close as your personal shield against incoming fire. Once they’ve served their purpose, gracefully deliver the coup de grâce. Body Shield is the spiritual successor to the previous Interrogation mechanic.



Dedicated Melee Weapon All player loadouts will have a dedicated melee weapon by default, in addition to their primary and secondary weapon slots. Players can swap to their dedicated melee weapon by holding down the melee button. Players holding a melee weapon will benefit from unlimited tac sprint.

Shootable Doors Doors can now be shot open allowing for new tactics and strategy.



Combat adjustments

Primary Weapon The Loadout inventory is returning to the classic Warzone experience where players can only equip one Primary weapon. There is a Wildcard detailed further below that allows for two Primary weapons to be equipped.



Self-Revive Auto Pickup While downed, players will now be able to automatically loot Self-Revive kits that are within close proximity.



Live Ping Duration The duration of live pings has been reduced from 3 seconds to 2 in order to bring more balance to a combat engagement.



Armor Plate Replacement Speed The speed at which players can replace broken or missing armor plates has been increased by 8% to match the fluidity of Black Ops 6 Omnimovement.



Abandon Timer The time players must wait to give up has been reduced from 5 seconds to 4 seconds due to the previous Interrogation mechanic being replaced.



Death's Door The health at which players will enter the death’s door state has been reduced from 50% to 35%. The health at which the death’s door state will end has been reduced from 70% to 55%. This change is due to us wanting to enable Players to better hear and see their surroundings when under threat by an enemy.



Movement

Call of Duty: Warzone. Activision

Omnimovement The movement and combat innovations from Black Ops 6 are fully integrated into Warzone. This allows players to Sprint, Slide, and Dive in any direction, perform 180-degree Combat Dives, and execute advanced moves like the Combat Supine and Omni-Sprint for dynamic tactical play.



Combat Supine Drop to a prone position, then rotate your Operator for a complete 360-degree view of your surroundings. Then fire to eliminate the enemy quickly as they appear, all the while staying in the supine position.



Intelligent Movement Players can now customize elements of how they traverse landscape and navigate combat. Available in the Keyboard & Mouse or Controller Options under "Movement", players will find the following features: Sprint Assist: Choose whether to manually or automatically sprint, tactically sprint, how much of a delay before sprinting begins, and if the assist occurs while sprinting sideways or backwards. Mantle Assist: Customize how and when to automatically mantle over obstacles. Crouch Assist: This enables crouching and sliding when the intent is to move through a valid opening. Corner Slice: Allows the act of inclining weapons (and camera) when adjacent to or moving around a corner. This doesn’t affect aim. Default is "on".



Unlimited Tac Sprint Players will have access to unlimited tac sprint via the Sprinter Perk or by holding their dedicated melee weapon.



Mantle Protection Players will now climb onto thin or high ledges rather than over them to prevent untimely deaths.



Movement adjustments

Tac Sprint Duration We heard feedback around default tac sprint duration, so it has been increased from 2 seconds to 4 seconds.



Landing Tuning The duration of the shock effect when falling from a near-death height has been reduced to 2.1 seconds from 3 seconds. The minimum fall damage required before the shock effect from landing is now 55%, up from 50% allowing for slightly higher jumps with less punishment. This change is made to better enable the movement opportunities that the Black Ops 6 integration allows.



Vertical Ascenders & Horizontal Zipline Improvements Quality of Life Interacting with the Ascenders and Ziplines lines has been improved, making it easier to attach to the line from an angle or while free falling to increase fluidity.

Quality of Life

Redeploy Drones Redeploy Drones are fixed in place for the duration of a match. Once a Redeploy Drone has been consumed by the gas, it will leave the map rather than relocating to give a more consistent experience.



Inventory

Streamlined Inventory At the start of Season 01, we're streamlining the inventory system by removing the “Backpack” and returning to a classic inventory layout, organized by sections for cash, gas mask, armor plates, killstreaks, field upgrades, weapons, ammo and perks.



Perks

Lootable Perks Lootable Perks return! Each season, players will encounter a number of perks via Ground Loot and Supply Boxes. These perk effects stack on top of the original Pick-3 Perks players have selected in their loadout. When a player is eliminated, their Pick-3 Perks will drop on the ground as a “Custom Perk Pack” to be recovered or stolen by another player, while any looted perks will disappear. The Lootable Perks players can find include a mix of perks from the 18 possible Pick-3 Perks, in addition to two perks that are unique to ground loot; Shrouded Irradiated Players will recognize their Pick-3 Perks when they are equipped in the bottom right of the HUD, while lootable perks can be viewed in the Inventory.



Specialist Perk Package Found as a rare loot drop or Care Package reward, Specialist grants every Perk including all 18 Pick-3 Perks, as well as both Ground Loot exclusive Perks - Irradiated and Shrouded. If you're eliminated, the Specialist Perk package will disappear. Can be acquired in Buy Stations in limited quantities for $30,000.



Pre-Match Perks Quality of Life Perks can now be edited in the pre-match lobby.

Quality of Life

Wildcards

First introduced in Black Ops Cold War, Wildcards come to Warzone with 4 options that act as special, single-use perks for each loadout.

These loadout modifiers allow players to equip more gear, weapons, or attachments, adding unique customization and variety to gameplay.

Satchels

Satchels are new loot items that expand storage for inventory slots, allowing players to carry more of an item type and improve efficiency.

Each Satchel type can be equipped simultaneously and are dropped upon elimination.

Equipment

Warzone continues to provide an extensive selection of lethal and tactical equipment, allowing players a range of options to suit their combat style.

With the release of Black Ops 6, players can explore new additions to the equipment lineup, some of which we suspect may become fan favourites.

Equipment adjustments

Maximum Deployed Equipment The maximum number of lethal and tactical equipment that can be planted at the same time has been increased to 3 up from 2. We aligned Warzone with the changes to Multiplayer. This enables some of the new traps to be better utilized and function better with other adjustments like the Munitions Vest and Bomb Squad.



Frag Outer damage decreased to 65 from 110. Middle damage increased to 170 from 155. Inner damage decreased to 260 from 275. Frag Cooking Indicator Quality of Life Players will now notice a UI indicator to better determine the time remaining until a frag detonates.



Semtex Explosion radius decreased to 5m from 6.5m. Outer damage decreased to 45 from 110. Inner damage decreased to 180 from 200.



Throwing Knife Damage decreased to 180 from 200.



Drill Charge Outer damage decreased to 39 from 110.



Molotov Burn stage damage was reduced to 10,15,25 from 15, 25, 30.



Smoke VFX updated to be at parity with Black Ops 6.



Experimental Gas Will now deal 10 damage per tick.



Snapshot Grenade Radius increased to 15m from 10m. Will now put a mark over a successfully “snapped” target which lasts for 5 seconds.



Killstreak adjustments

Bunker Buster Similar to the Predator Missile from Modern Warfare, the Trophy will now cause the Bunker Buster to detonate mid-air stopping it from penetrating the building. The explosion damage is reduced and the gas will unload at the location it was destroyed. Like all projectiles the trophy must have line of sight.



Field Upgrade adjustments

Heartbeat Sensor The warning display now highlights in red when enemies are within 15 meters, up from 7. The time between pings has been reduced to 1.5 seconds, down from 2.5 seconds.



Munitions Box The munitions crate now grants 3 clips of every ammo type, rather than only refilling your primary and secondary weapon ammo types. With this change players are enabled to make pivots in their weapon choices. A focus on breadth rather than depth of ammo.



Portable Radar The duration of the portable radar pulse has been increased from 25 seconds to 30.



Personal Redeploy Drone Deploys 50% faster. No longer prohibits firing while in use. Standardized height across the different maps.



Reinforcement Flare 30% faster to use.



Trophy System Counter charges increased from 3 to 5.



