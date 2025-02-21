Best Cypher 091 loadout for CoD Warzone and BO6 explained
The Cypher 091 is set to dominate.
The meta in Call of Duty is constantly changing, thanks to regular updates from Treyarch and Raven Software.
Whether it's Black Ops 6 or Warzone, seasonal updates often contain a wide range of buffs and nerfs designed to maintain a level playing field.
Season 2 Reloaded saw several popular weapons hit with nerfs. Now, there's a new contender set to dominate multiplayer and battle royale matches.
With that said, find all the intel on the best Cypher 091 loadout that's perfect for mid-range combat right here!
Best Cypher 091 for CoD Warzone and BO6
The Warzone gunsmith contains a vast selection of attachments that enable players to gear the assault rifle to suit their style of play perfectly.
After some testing, this build is most likely to excel in mid-range combat along with long-distance duels:
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Optic: Willis 3x
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
To tame the recoil generated by the Cypher 091's rate of fire, the Compensator is the perfect attachment to equip from the Muzzle category.
The increase in control gives players an even better chance to hit the target in the heat of battle.
For some damage boosts, the Gain-Twist Barrel is the best option. Faster bullet velocity minimises any kind of damage drop-off which is key for those looking to make an impact at longer distances.
There's nothing worse than running out of ammunition in the middle of a firefight, which is where the Extended Mag II comes into its own.
Thanks to the huge increase in ammo capacity, players can eliminate multiple opponents without the need to retreat and reload.
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
More Cypher 091 loadouts for CoD Warzone and BO6
As with most loadouts in Warzone and Black Ops 6, the right build comes down to personal preference.
If the one above doesn't suit a particular style of play, we've got a few more options that still have a shot of dominating the ever-changing meta.
Eight attachments
- Muzzle: Compensator
- Barrel: Gain-Twist Barrel
- Optic: Willis 3x
- Stock: Heavy Stock
- Rear Grip: Commando Grip
- Underbarrel: Vertical Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag II
- Fire Mod: Recoil Springs
Thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard, players can add another three attachments onto the Cypher 091 for even greater boosts in performance.
The most notable addition in this particular build are the Recoil Springs, which reduces the kick down to non-existent levels.
Stealthy
- Muzzle: Suppressor
- Underbarrel: Ranger Foregrip
- Magazine: Extended Mag I
- Rear Grip: CQB Grip
- Laser: Strelok Laser
For those who want to add an element of stealth to their Call of Duty gameplay, this Cypher 091 build is an excellent choice.
The Suppressor keeps audio at a minimum while the pairing of the Ranger Foregrip and CQB Grip provide significant improvements to movement speed.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Jon Nicholson is a Freelance Gaming Writer, specialising in the Call of Duty franchise. He previously worked for Gfinity, GGRecon and Red Bull writing a variety of gaming news and guides. Alongside his previous work, he's a Freelance News Writer for Esports Insider.