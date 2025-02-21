Season 2 Reloaded saw several popular weapons hit with nerfs. Now, there's a new contender set to dominate multiplayer and battle royale matches.

With that said, find all the intel on the best Cypher 091 loadout that's perfect for mid-range combat right here!

Best Cypher 091 for CoD Warzone and BO6

CoD: Warzone.

The Warzone gunsmith contains a vast selection of attachments that enable players to gear the assault rifle to suit their style of play perfectly.

After some testing, this build is most likely to excel in mid-range combat along with long-distance duels:

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Optic : Willis 3x

: Willis 3x Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine: Extended Mag II

To tame the recoil generated by the Cypher 091's rate of fire, the Compensator is the perfect attachment to equip from the Muzzle category.

The increase in control gives players an even better chance to hit the target in the heat of battle.

For some damage boosts, the Gain-Twist Barrel is the best option. Faster bullet velocity minimises any kind of damage drop-off which is key for those looking to make an impact at longer distances.

There's nothing worse than running out of ammunition in the middle of a firefight, which is where the Extended Mag II comes into its own.

Thanks to the huge increase in ammo capacity, players can eliminate multiple opponents without the need to retreat and reload.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

More Cypher 091 loadouts for CoD Warzone and BO6

CoD: Black Ops 6.

As with most loadouts in Warzone and Black Ops 6, the right build comes down to personal preference.

If the one above doesn't suit a particular style of play, we've got a few more options that still have a shot of dominating the ever-changing meta.

Eight attachments

Muzzle : Compensator

: Compensator Barrel : Gain-Twist Barrel

: Gain-Twist Barrel Optic : Willis 3x

: Willis 3x Stock : Heavy Stock

: Heavy Stock Rear Grip : Commando Grip

: Commando Grip Underbarrel : Vertical Foregrip

: Vertical Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag II

: Extended Mag II Fire Mod: Recoil Springs

Thanks to the Gunfighter wildcard, players can add another three attachments onto the Cypher 091 for even greater boosts in performance.

The most notable addition in this particular build are the Recoil Springs, which reduces the kick down to non-existent levels.

Stealthy

Muzzle : Suppressor

: Suppressor Underbarrel : Ranger Foregrip

: Ranger Foregrip Magazine : Extended Mag I

: Extended Mag I Rear Grip : CQB Grip

: CQB Grip Laser: Strelok Laser

For those who want to add an element of stealth to their Call of Duty gameplay, this Cypher 091 build is an excellent choice.

The Suppressor keeps audio at a minimum while the pairing of the Ranger Foregrip and CQB Grip provide significant improvements to movement speed.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.