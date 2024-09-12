It will be a spooky affair befitting of autumn that will see crossovers with a horror icon and the return of several eerie game modes.

Read on to find out when Season 6 will be released as well as a breakdown of the key updates we can expect.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Season 6 update will be released on Wednesday 18th September 2024 at 9am Pacific Time, according to a recent blog post on the game’s official website.

For us in the UK, that is 5pm on the same day.

What to expect from CoD MW3 Season 6

We can expect a lot from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Season 6. A horror-themed event called The Haunting is returning after it previously featured in Black Ops Cold War back in 2021. It is set to run until October 16th 2024.

Other major events themed around horror TV shows and films are also coming. The Walking Dead: Road to Terminus is running between September 25th and October 2nd, while Trick 'r Treat: Candy Hunt will be live from October 2nd until October 16th.

Aside from these events, players will also be able to get their hands on operator and weapon skins based on several scary icons including serial killer Michael Myers from the Halloween films, Daryl Dixon from The Walking Dead, Art the Clown from the film Terrifier, possessed versions of Makarov and Valeria inspired by Smile 2 and five iterations from Trick 'r Treat.

A brand new multiplayer map is due to land as well. Entitled Drive Thru, it is set around a killer clown themed fast food restaurant that lets players battle inside the diner and around its parking area in 6v6 action.

Drive Thru in Modern Warfare III Call of duty.com

With regards to maps, it doesn’t stop there either as we are getting six new variants in the game. Mad Cow has been flooded and looks rather grisly, while the popular arena Shipment is making a comeback with five different versions being included. One looks like a pixelated nod to retro graphics and another is bathed in sunlight which will make staying hidden in its narrow corridors a challenge.

The game mode Hordepoint is returning after it debuted in CoD: WWII back in 2017 but this time there’s a twist: instead of just capturing the hardpoint and defending it against an opposing team, you’ll also have to contend with hordes of zombies at the same time. Sounds simple, right?

Arcade and Infected will also be joining Hordepoint in the game alongside Mutation, which has teams switching roles between humans and mutants, all possessing various abilities.

As you would expect with a horror-themed update, Zombies mode is also getting a boost. Here, operators will be able to access free Dark Aether Rift Runs and all schematics will recover twice as fast.

Competitor rewards are also being updated and we can expect two new weapons, one of which is a Battle Rifle and the other a close quarters LMG.

It's safe to say that CoD’s Season 6 is jam packed. For the full breakdown, check out the game’s official website.

