This is before all eyes turn towards the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta, of course.

There are several weapons to choose from, so we've hand-picked the best ones to use in close-quarters, mid-range and long-distance battles.

What is the CoD MW3 meta in Season 5 Reloaded?

Following the latest round of buffs and nerfs, these are the three best weapons to use in CoD: MW3 multiplayer matches:

Static-HV (SMG)

STG44 (Assault rifle)

Kar98k (Marksman rifle)

The Static-HV arrived in Season 5, and has since dominated close-range battles thanks to its blistering fire rate and high damage output.

Its mobility also shines through when attempting to use movement to outwit the opposition.

For mid-range engagements, Season 5's STG44 assault rifle remains the weapon of choice. Armed with minimal damage drop-off and low recoil, the rifle remains an integral part of the meta.

Despite receiving multiple nerfs, the Kar98k marksman rifle excels in long-distance duels. After arriving in the Season 4 update, the rifle possesses excellent damage, range and customisation - allowing players to gear it to their own styles of play.

What are the best CoD MW3 loadouts right now?

Considering there are millions of different builds players can create for the strongest weapons, it can be tricky to find one that's going to perform consistently.

Thankfully, we've compiled three loadouts that will do the job in all scenarios.

CoD: MW3. Activision

Close range

To maximise the already strong characteristics of the Static-HV SMG, this build minimises any damage drop-off while keeping recoil to a minimum:

Muzzle : Quartermaster Suppressor

: Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel : Garrote-8 Long Barrel

: Garrote-8 Long Barrel Optic : JAK Glassless

: JAK Glassless Stock : SPRY 34 Light Stock

: SPRY 34 Light Stock Underbarrel: Paracord Grip

Mid range

There are several combinations to improve the performance of the STG44, but after some time in the firing range, this one provides unparalleled firepower:

Muzzle : Quartermaster Suppressor

: Quartermaster Suppressor Barrel : Factory Short Barrel

: Factory Short Barrel Optic : JAK Glassless

: JAK Glassless Stock : DR79 Combo Stock

: DR79 Combo Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Long distance

Quick reaction times are the key to succeeding with the Kar98k during matches, and this build guarantees players lock onto any faraway targets as fast as possible:

Barrel : Bryson Carbine-S Barrel

: Bryson Carbine-S Barrel Laser : SL Razorhawk Laser Light

: SL Razorhawk Laser Light Optic : Range Caller v3.4 Optic

: Range Caller v3.4 Optic Stock : Repeller Tac Stock

: Repeller Tac Stock Underbarrel: DR-6 Handstop

Before Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launches, MW3 will receive two more seasonal updates that will introduce new weaponry into the arsenal, meaning there's a chance the meta will change once again.

For the remainder of Season 5 Reloaded, though, these three loadouts are guaranteed to make an impact on the virtual battlefield.

