The latest Warzone update went live on 24th July and fixed a number of bugs, along with nerfing a handful of weapons. It’s not the biggest patch ever, but each one applied should improve the game in the long run.

Look out below for the full list of MW2 and Warzone patch notes to see everything that's changed.

The CoD Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 24th July update has primarily nerfed a selection of weapons in the battle royale mode, including the M4 Assault Rifle. You’ll also find various bug fixes across both games in the patch notes.

In the Warzone patch notes, the M4, Lachmann-556, TAQ-56, and Tempus Razorback Assault Rifles, Cronen Squall (Full Auto) Battle Rifle, Basilisk, FTAC Siege, and X13 Auto Handguns, MX Guardian Shotgun, and ISO 45 Submachine Gun have all been nerfed.

The M4, for example, has had its upper and lower torso multiplier decreased. The Cronen Squall (Full Auto) Battle Rifle has been nerfed the most, meanwhile, with its maximum and close-mid damage decreased along with its minimum damage and headshot multiplier. It has a damage step added at mid-range, however.

In terms of Warzone bug fixes, you should no longer find snipers with high explosive rounds in ground loot during ranked play matches - as one example.

In MW2, everyone should now be able to open the Battle Pass up as normal and earn Battle Pass rewards correctly.

Full CoD MW2 and Warzone patch notes

The full list of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone patch notes (24th July) can be found below, courtesy of the official CoD website:

GLOBAL

BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue impacting some Players receiving Battle Pass rewards correctly

Fixed an issue where some Players couldn't open the Battle Pass

Fixed an issue where the Player couldn’t access Division Rewards in Career & Rewards in Warzone Ranked Play

WARZONE

WEAPONS

» Assault Rifles «

Lachmann-556 Maximum Damage decreased Mid-far Damage increased Headshot Multiplier decreased Neck Multiplier decreased Upper Torso Multiplier decreased



M4 Upper Torso Multiplier decreased Lower Torso Multiplier decreased



TAQ-56 Headshot Multiplier decreased



Tempus Razorback Minimum Damage increased Limb Multipliers increased



» Battle Rifles «

Cronen Squall (Full Auto) Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Damage step added at Mid-range Minimum Damage decreased Headshot Multiplier decreased



» Handguns «

Basilisk Fixed an issue with the Akimbo Snakeshot Basilisk where its damage profile was higher than intended



FTAC Siege Maximum Damage decreased



X13 Auto Fixed an issue that caused the X13 Auto’s damage profile to be higher than intended Maximum Damage decreased



» Shotguns «

MX Guardian Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Mid-far Damage decreased Minimum Damage decreased



» Submachine Guns «

ISO 45 Fixed an issue with the ISO 45 causing its upper right leg damage to be lower than intended



Attachments

Ammunition

KV Broadside 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Close-mid damage decreased



MX Guardian 12 Gauge Dragon’s Breath Maximum Damage decreased Close-mid Damage decreased Mid Damage decreased Maximum Damage Range increased Close-mid Damage Range increased Mid Damage Range decreased Minimum Damage Range decreased



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Snipers with High Explosive rounds could be found from Ground Loot in Ranked Play matches

Fixed an issue where, after the Player’s squad was eliminated, the Player left the match and received a prompt to rejoin the match

Fixed an issue where Players were able to have infinite Super Jumps by using a second Temp V field upgrade

Fixed an issue where equipping the Semi-Auto Trigger on the MX Guardian shotgun will cause the range to reduce severely while fighting AI in DMZ

Fixed an issue where the Squad Loadout crate is missing the in-world icon until it is pinged

Fixed an issue that prevented Players from being able to use the Gulag Token if they lost the Gulag previously in the match

