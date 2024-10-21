So, is a Black Ops 6 early access window on the cards?

Keep on reading for everything for all the intel on when you can play parts of the game ahead of its official launch.

CoD BO6 early access: Why is there no Campaign early access this year?

Black Ops 6 will not have any early access, with the publisher wanting single-player, Multiplayer and Zombies to release at the same time.

A statement from Activision to CharlieINTEL sheds more light on the lack of early access:

"The team is fully focused on 25th October. We are excited about all the game has to offer across Campaign, Multiplayer and Zombies.

"This year, we made the decision to ensure the community gets to dig into any and all modes that they want at the same time, so we are back to one massive global launch moment on 25th October.

"As such, there is no early access beat this year for Black Ops 6, just the countdown to launch."

This may be frustrating if you planned on completing the campaign before diving into Multiplayer. Now, you'll have to balance your time across all three modes.

CoD BO6: When is the UK release time?

Black Ops 6 launches on Xbox, PlayStation and PC on 25th October at midnight.

So you can jump into the action as soon as possible, we've listed the exact launch times below:

Xbox/Microsoft Store: 24th October (4am - 11pm PT)

PlayStation: 24th October (4am - 11pm PT)

Battle.net and Steam: 24th October (9pm PT / 5am BST 25th October)

CoD BO6: Does Zombies have early access?

CoD BO6. Activision Blizzard

Black Ops 6 Zombies won't have an early access period.

You can slay endless waves of the undead at the same time as the Campaign beginning and the Multiplayer servers switching on.

Zombies features the return of the round-based format, along with the new Terminus and Liberty Falls maps.

