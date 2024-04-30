He’ll use his football in-game to deal massive damage to enemy walls, and you can even raid his village for some sweet rewards!

Without Kevin De Bruyne assisting him, though, we’re unsure exactly how useful he’ll be.

To celebrate the launch of Haaland season in Clash of Clans, Supercell has released a fancy trailer showing how the football star ended up in this situation. Check it out:

Read on to find out when the Clash of Clans Erling Haaland release date is and to learn everything there is to know about the new season – including how we expect to get Haaland in the game.

Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans.

Erling Haaland is coming to Clash of Clans on 1st May 2024, it has been confirmed by Supercell. The start time for the new season is 9am here in the UK.

The entire new season is Haaland- and football-themed. Dubbed the Haaland season, the festivities all come to an end on 31st May.

During the season, you’ll be able to recruit Haaland to fight alongside your army. Or you can raid his village to earn some rewards including potions and ore, plus you’ll earn your spot on the leaderboards!

Speaking on the collaboration via a press release, Erling Haaland said: "It's been tough to keep this one quiet, but I'm excited to finally be able to talk about this epic partnership with Clash of Clans.

"I've been a huge fan of the game for a long time and know everything about it, so to appear as an in-game character is really cool."

Clash of Clans general manager Stuart McGaw added: "When we heard Erling Haaland was a fan of our game and that he wanted to partner with us, it was really a dream scenario.

"Our team did everything we could to bring him, one of the world's best athletes, into the world of the game so our players could enjoy a truly special moment."

How can I get Erling Haaland in Clash of Clans?

Presumably, you unlock Erland Haaland in Clash of Clans as you would any other Barbarian King skin – by purchasing the Gold Pass for the new season.

It hasn’t been revealed ahead of time how we’ll unlock Haaland in Clash of Clans, but we do know that he’s a new Barbarian King skin.

We will, of course, update this page with correct information as soon as we’re able, once it has been revealed.

Log in to Clash of Clans between 1st May - 31st May, though, and you’re sure to find out exactly how to add Haaland, other match-ready skins for different troops, and soccer scenery for your village.

There’s a lot of football fun this season in Clash of Clans.

