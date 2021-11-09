Clash Mini release date: UK launch, beta and latest news

After the widespread success of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, Finnish developer Supercell has created a brand new member of the Clash family entitled Clash Mini.

Clash Mini was one of three games in the Clash of Clans universe unveiled by Supercell back in April 2021, alongside Clash Quest and Clash Heroes.

Writing in a blog post at the time, the developer revealed: “On top of offering a new Clash experience to current players, we want to broaden Clash to new audiences who haven’t experienced Clash before.”

But how exactly do you play Clash Mini and what does the game actually entail? If questions like that have been puzzling you, read on for the latest information and news.

What is Clash Mini?

Clash Mini is a strategic board game set in the Clash universe that might seem similar to Clash Royale at a first glance.

Players compete against each other using miniatures placed on the board at the same time, starting combat automatically.