Clash Mini release date: UK launch, beta and latest news
When will the Clash mini game come out, and what else do we know about Supercell's new member of the Clash family?
After the widespread success of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, Finnish developer Supercell has created a brand new member of the Clash family entitled Clash Mini.
Clash Mini was one of three games in the Clash of Clans universe unveiled by Supercell back in April 2021, alongside Clash Quest and Clash Heroes.
Writing in a blog post at the time, the developer revealed: “On top of offering a new Clash experience to current players, we want to broaden Clash to new audiences who haven’t experienced Clash before.”
But how exactly do you play Clash Mini and what does the game actually entail? If questions like that have been puzzling you, read on for the latest information and news.
What is Clash Mini?
Clash Mini is a strategic board game set in the Clash universe that might seem similar to Clash Royale at a first glance.
Players compete against each other using miniatures placed on the board at the same time, starting combat automatically.
However, while the auto-battler genre might make Clash Mini look similar to other games in the franchise at first sight, developers have said Clash Mini will be the most accessible Clash game to date.
Which consoles and platforms can play Clash Mini?
Clash Mini, like all Clash titles to come before, will be exclusive to mobile.
Much like its predecessors, then, don’t expect the Clash Mini game on any non-mobile platforms any time soon.
The game is now available for download on iOS and Android for players in various regions around the globe.
When is the Clash Mini release date?
The beta version of Clash Mini is now available for download in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Iceland.
However, the new game doesn’t have a global release date yet, so Clash universe fans in the UK and US will have to wait their turn.
How to download Clash Mini beta
To register for the beta version of Clash Mini, simply visit this link.
On the page, you should see a Sign-Up button on the Clash Mini icon.
Simply click on the button to sign up and you will get notified if the game becomes available in your country.
If it does become available, then once downloaded, the game is yours to play!
Can I pre-order Clash Mini?
This being a mobile game for both iPhone and Android devices, there are two pretty obvious places you can pre-order Clash Mini.
If you’re an Apple user, you can simply head to the App store, or, if you’re an Android person, head to the Google Play Store and follow the instructions to pre-order.
Clash Mini gameplay
Supercell released early gameplay footage back in April 2021 alongside the announcement that it had three new games in development including Clash Mini.
Want to see what the game will look like in action? Here is a video that shows off the Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes gameplay!
Clash Mini trailer
Supercell recently released a development update video for its three new titles – Clash Mini, Clash Quest and Clash Heroes, which you can see here.
