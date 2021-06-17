The hotly anticipated Call of Duty Season 4 arrives today in Warzone and Black Ops Cold War, and Activision has promised this big update will bring “a whole host of free content to Verdansk, including new operators, game modes, vehicles, and weapons”.

The Call of Duty team has exclusively told RadioTimes.com the top six things you need to know about Season 4, so make sure you check out these key details before jumping back into the battle after the update.

Seeing as fans usually pore over the patch notes whenever a big CoD update arrives, it’s nice to hear directly from the folks at Activision what the most important developments are in their expert opinion.

You can check out the six key points that the Call of Duty team have pulled out below, along with their reasons for picking each one for this special shout-out!

Scout out the satellites

Several Satellites have crash-landed in Verdansk, leaving you and your squad to investigate their rubble. Although they won’t appear on your Tac Map, the Satellite Crash Sites will be plainly visible in Verdansk. Besides offering new opportunities for cover, the satellites themselves can also be secured.

Interact with the Sat-Links found in the area to work toward receiving permanent rewards in the Ground Fall event at the beginning of the season. Also, secure helpful items to use during the match, such as powerful Killstreaks, vehicles, and Field Upgrades.

Black Ops II takes over the Gulag

Prepare to challenge a rival to win back deployment to Warzone with this mock-up of the classic map Hijacked from Black Ops II, which will replace the current Standoff Gulag when Season Four launches.

No need to worry about rough waters here, although you may need to avoid hitting the rocks being thrown from the balconies during your fight for survival.

A new operator to go into battle with

Jackal, the metal-masked South African native, is ready to fight across Black Ops Cold War and Warzone from launch day. A brutal mercenary leader, he has ground his competition into the dirt, recruiting only the strongest survivors into his company.

Get access to him at Tier 0 in the Season Four Battle Pass and unlock an additional Ultra-Rarity Jackal Operator Skin at Tier 100.

Two wheels are better than four

Terror on two wheels arrives in Warzone with the release of the Dirt Bike, the first brand-new vehicle to drop into Verdansk. Ramp up your off-road antics with this extremely manoeuvrable scrambler, scattered across the map and ready to use at the start of a match.

In addition to becoming the new fastest vehicle in Warzone, the Dirt Bike will have some unique handling properties such as wheel traction, sliding, drifting, and vehicle leaning, allowing you to take epic hairpin turns, dodge oncoming fire, or pull off sick stunts by controlling your orientation in the air.

Nailing enemies with actual nails

Time to get to work with this fully automatic Nail Gun, a 1980s precursor to the variant seen in the futuristic Black Ops III. This slow-firing, highly mobile power tool uses compressed air to launch fast-moving projectiles that deal high damage at close range.

Expect to put a nail (or three) in your competition’s coffin after three successful hits when you’re within a few metres — or more if the engagement stretches out to distances where you may need to lead shots for success.

Dominate the new game modes

The Verdansk Resurgence Mini brings no Gulag, extreme clarity on enemy positions upon elimination of a squad member, a Resurgence timer, and special Supply Boxes, as well as more intimate lobby sizes of 44 to 45 Operators at maximum, depending on the squad size – which can be Solos, Duos, Trios, and Quads.

Games begin in a compact drop zone, with circles inside a random position in Verdansk. The items you’ll find around here are more frequent and of higher quality compared to a traditional Battle Royale mode, with games also expected to be shorter in length on average for a truly bite-sized first-person shooter survival experience.

Call of Duty Season 4 arrives today for Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

