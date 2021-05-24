Biomutant trophy guide: Complete list of trophies and how to get them
Biomutant is finally here!
Experiment 101 are finally ready to unleash the open-world RPG, Biomutant, on gamers and it has been some time since we first heard that the game was in development and the initial trailer for it was released all the way back in 2017.
We’ve already taken a look at the game with our Biomutant review and you can play it as of May 25th on all major consoles except the Nintendo Switch – so that’s PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.
Biomutant puts you in the role of a fur-covered character who has to venture across a post-apocalyptic world to hone their fighting skills and learn some dark and dangerous secrets about the past. If you’re a PlayStation player, you will have many trophies to collect as you do it and we’ve them all broken down for you below!
Biomutant Bronze Trophies
As is standard in PlayStation trophy hunting, the bulk of the trophies are in the Bronze section and there are 37 in total you can get here. And here they all are!
- The Adventure Begins – Escape Bunker 101
- Twinkle Twinkle – Discover a Twinkle Crash site
- Under the Table – Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp
- Old World Gadgets – Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets
- Thugs – Defeat 25 Bandits
- Tar-up – Drown five Enemies in Oil during Combat
- Specialized – Reach Level 25 with any Character Class
- DNA Overload – Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool
- Max Gains – Upgrade any two Attributes to 100
- Electrified – Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability
- Stick it to Them – Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble
- Sproing! – Bounce 50 times on a Fungus
- Nautica – Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels
- Heavy Metal – Survive five minutes in the Mekton while the Deadzone
- Rodeo – Ride a Gnaut 500 meters
- Toytinkerer – Unlock all Automaton Upgrades
- In the Green – Possess more than 1,000 Greenleaf
- Elementary – Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource
- Zoo-do – Capture 20 Sqvips
- Quack – Capture 20 Gumducks
- Bugologist – Capture 20 Glittermoths
- Flap-flap – Capture 20 Pippis
- Angler – Capture 20 Guppos
- Bagman – Buy an item from Honki
- Adventurer – Discover all seven Environment Biomes
- Eye on the Road – Discover and enter three Manholes
- That’s Mine – Detonate three Bangballs on the Porky Puff
- Snack-time – Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater six Sqvips
- Mariner – Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos
- Gumshow – Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff
- Conquest – Take Over six Tribe Outposts
- Show-off – Defeat Enemies using three Different Tribe Weapons
- Starstruck – Craft a seven-star Weapon
- Hammertime – Find and Equip five Different Mekton Upgrades
- Riding the Wave – Find and Equip five Different Googlide Upgrades
- Knockout! – Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit
- End of Rainbow – Find out what’s at the End of a Rainbow
Biomutant Silver Trophies
There are just six trophies to collect that are silver and here they are:
- Kneel – Discover all 30 Altars
- Pew Pew! – Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills
- Hack ‘n Slash – Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills
- The Dragon – Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders
- Conscious – Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues
- Trek – Discover all six Tribe Forts
Biomutant Gold Trophies
For the three gold trophies in Biomutant, here are all the details:
- Wung-fu Master – Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu
- Paragon – Defeat All four World Eaters
- Social – Discover all 16 Side Characters
Biomutant Platinum Trophy
And if you tick all of those off your trophy hunting list, you will nab yourself a shiny Platinum trophy for your collection.
- Biomutant Platinum Trophy – Unlock every Trophy in Biomutant
And that’s your lot until the inevitable DLC rolls around. Happy Trophy hunting!
Biomutant Trophies Tips and Tricks
Time-wise, you can get all the trophies available in up to 30 hours of playing time – but there are things you need to know.
Five of the trophies, Max Gains, Pew Pew!, Hack n’ Slash, Electrified and Stick it to Them are ones that require a lot of the grinding, so start said grind as soon as you start playing and you should get them all done by the time you finish.
That’s Mine, Snack-Time, Mariner and Gumshow are all missable so read up on those in the above list to know what to do so you don’t have to do a whole new playthrough to get them.
Also of note is that there is no difficulty trophy so play on whatever level you like and it won’t cost you your chance to nab that platinum trophy!
