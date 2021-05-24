Biomutant trophy guide: Complete list of trophies and how to get them

Experiment 101 are finally ready to unleash the open-world RPG, Biomutant, on gamers and it has been some time since we first heard that the game was in development and the initial trailer for it was released all the way back in 2017.

We’ve already taken a look at the game with our Biomutant review and you can play it as of May 25th on all major consoles except the Nintendo Switch – so that’s PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

Biomutant puts you in the role of a fur-covered character who has to venture across a post-apocalyptic world to hone their fighting skills and learn some dark and dangerous secrets about the past. If you’re a PlayStation player, you will have many trophies to collect as you do it and we’ve them all broken down for you below!

Biomutant Bronze Trophies

As is standard in PlayStation trophy hunting, the bulk of the trophies are in the Bronze section and there are 37 in total you can get here. And here they all are!

The Adventure Begins – Escape Bunker 101

Escape Bunker 101 Twinkle Twinkle – Discover a Twinkle Crash site

Discover a Twinkle Crash site Under the Table – Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp

Win a Drinking Competition against Gulp Old World Gadgets – Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets

Discover all 15 Old World Gadgets Thugs – Defeat 25 Bandits

Defeat 25 Bandits Tar-up – Drown five Enemies in Oil during Combat

Drown five Enemies in Oil during Combat Specialized – Reach Level 25 with any Character Class

Reach Level 25 with any Character Class DNA Overload – Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool

Re-code your DNA at a Cooling Tower Biopool Max Gains – Upgrade any two Attributes to 100

Upgrade any two Attributes to 100 Electrified – Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability

Defeat 20 Enemies using the Ki-Spark Ability Stick it to Them – Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble

Stick 25 Enemies to the Mucus Bubble Sproing! – Bounce 50 times on a Fungus

Bounce 50 times on a Fungus Nautica – Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels

Ride the Googlide across all Water Resistance Levels Heavy Metal – Survive five minutes in the Mekton while the Deadzone

Survive five minutes in the Mekton while the Deadzone Rodeo – Ride a Gnaut 500 meters

Ride a Gnaut 500 meters Toytinkerer – Unlock all Automaton Upgrades

Unlock all Automaton Upgrades In the Green – Possess more than 1,000 Greenleaf

Possess more than 1,000 Greenleaf Elementary – Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource

Obtain 10 of each Crafting Resource Zoo-do – Capture 20 Sqvips

Capture 20 Sqvips Quack – Capture 20 Gumducks

Capture 20 Gumducks Bugologist – Capture 20 Glittermoths

Capture 20 Glittermoths Flap-flap – Capture 20 Pippis

Capture 20 Pippis Angler – Capture 20 Guppos

Capture 20 Guppos Bagman – Buy an item from Honki

Buy an item from Honki Adventurer – Discover all seven Environment Biomes

Discover all seven Environment Biomes Eye on the Road – Discover and enter three Manholes

Discover and enter three Manholes That’s Mine – Detonate three Bangballs on the Porky Puff

Detonate three Bangballs on the Porky Puff Snack-time – Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater six Sqvips

Feed the Jumbo Puff World Eater six Sqvips Mariner – Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos

Feed the Murk Puff 10 Guppos Gumshow – Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff

Pull all Teeth from the Hoof Puff Conquest – Take Over six Tribe Outposts

Take Over six Tribe Outposts Show-off – Defeat Enemies using three Different Tribe Weapons

Defeat Enemies using three Different Tribe Weapons Starstruck – Craft a seven-star Weapon

Craft a seven-star Weapon Hammertime – Find and Equip five Different Mekton Upgrades

Find and Equip five Different Mekton Upgrades Riding the Wave – Find and Equip five Different Googlide Upgrades

Find and Equip five Different Googlide Upgrades Knockout! – Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit

Deal more than 1000 Damage in a Single Hit End of Rainbow – Find out what’s at the End of a Rainbow

Biomutant Silver Trophies

There are just six trophies to collect that are silver and here they are:

Kneel – Discover all 30 Altars

Discover all 30 Altars Pew Pew! – Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills

Unlock all Gun Proficiency Skills Hack ‘n Slash – Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills

Unlock all Melee Weapon Proficiency Skills The Dragon – Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders

Defeat or Subdue all five Rival Tribe Leaders Conscious – Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues

Complete all 20 Conscience Dialogues Trek – Discover all six Tribe Forts

Discover all six Tribe Forts

Biomutant Gold Trophies

For the three gold trophies in Biomutant, here are all the details:

Wung-fu Master – Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu

Defeat 50 Enemies using Super Wushu Paragon – Defeat All four World Eaters

Defeat All four World Eaters Social – Discover all 16 Side Characters

Discover all 16 Side Characters

Biomutant Platinum Trophy

And if you tick all of those off your trophy hunting list, you will nab yourself a shiny Platinum trophy for your collection.

Biomutant Platinum Trophy – Unlock every Trophy in Biomutant

And that’s your lot until the inevitable DLC rolls around. Happy Trophy hunting!

Biomutant Trophies Tips and Tricks

THQ

Time-wise, you can get all the trophies available in up to 30 hours of playing time – but there are things you need to know.

Five of the trophies, Max Gains, Pew Pew!, Hack n’ Slash, Electrified and Stick it to Them are ones that require a lot of the grinding, so start said grind as soon as you start playing and you should get them all done by the time you finish.

That’s Mine, Snack-Time, Mariner and Gumshow are all missable so read up on those in the above list to know what to do so you don’t have to do a whole new playthrough to get them.

Also of note is that there is no difficulty trophy so play on whatever level you like and it won’t cost you your chance to nab that platinum trophy!

Biomutant launches 25th May 2021 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S. Check out these deals:

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles.

