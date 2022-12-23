There are so many that are in contention for the best of the best when it comes to racing games, and many that we wish we could have included on this list - sorry Wave Race 64, but we tried you out again recently and time hasn't been kind to you.

Racing games have been at the heart of gaming for a long time now, and the genre shows no sign of hitting the brakes any time soon - it's pedal to the metal for racing fans as there are more now out there than ever.

But that game aside, what other titles do we consider to be the cream of the crop of the virtual racing world? Here are our choices!

The best racing games

Mario Kart 8

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Mario Kart surely needs no introduction to gamers, and our minds instantly go to it at the mere sight of a banana skin. The latest game is out on the Switch and it takes everything that came before it and somehow makes it even better - bring on the next one!

Forza Horizon 5

Platforms: Xbox, PC

Forza Horizon continues to be one of the best looking franchises out there and while we were dazzled by how good the UK-based fourth entry looked, it is nothing compared to what the team behind it have done with the Mexico setting here. A gorgeous game in every way, and there is just so much to do in it!

Gran Turismo 7

Platforms: PlayStation

Sticking with the console exclusives and it's PlayStation's turn now with their iconic Gran Turismo series. The latest, the seventh and counting, was easily the best looking, and it kept up the high quality of what had come before. Let's ease up on the microtransactions next time though, eh?

Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Wii, Nintendo Switch

It's not just the recent racing games that can be considered as some of the best of the best - we have plenty from years gone by to look at too, including the brilliant Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered. The franchise may have lost its crown in recent times, but play this and you will see why it was so beloved.

Wreckfest

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch, Stadia

Do you remember the glory days of playing Destruction Derby? This harks back to that and is so much fun. It's the same studio behind this, so buckle up and get ready to unleash carnage on the other vehicles looking to do the same to you.

MotoGP 22

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Motorbike racing hasn't quite fared as well as the car alternative, Road Rash aside, but MotoGP has made a good crack at it and there is a lot to love about the latest iteration in the franchise - and the new single player campaign has gone some way to steering the ship in the right direction.

Art of Rally

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Art of Rally made its debut on PC before making the move to being ported over elsewhere, and it has a very different feel to most of the other games on this list. The camera view is different, the designs are more cartoon like and it's a much better gaming experience than you may think upon first impressions.

Burnout Paradise Remastered

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC, Nintendo Switch

Once upon a time, the Burnout series was one of the go-to racing franchises, and revisiting it years later remains just as fun - albeit slightly dated. So go for the remaster if you want to have a go with Burnout and you will find a lot to like about it - while maybe triggering some nostalgia in the process.

Cruis'n Blast

Platforms: Nintendo Switch

Bright, colourful, vibrant and fun, Cruis'n Blast blasted onto the Nintendo Switch and brought all the fun and spectacle of an arcade game to consoles - which makes sense as it was an arcade game to begin with. This is another on the list that is a bit different, while remaining a huge amount of fun to play.

F1 22

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Some games are more for the seasoned racing gamer than others, and this is one that certainly falls into that category. This is a lot more involved, and therefore trickier to master than most others, but if you get the hang of it then you will be treated to a brilliant gaming racing experience.

Dirt Rally 2.0

Platforms: Xbox, PlayStation, PC

Like the F1 series, Dirt Rally leans more into driving simulation territory so it is not quite as 'pick up and play' as most of the others here. But again like F1, you'll be happy if you master it as going off road in Dirt Rally is an exhilarating experience - and one that we keep finding ourselves drawn back to.

