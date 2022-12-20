Sadly, the majority of games have not implemented crossplay yet for one reason or another, but it is becoming more and more common, and the choices you have to embark on crossplay continue to grow - and we hope that continues to be the case going forward.

Gone are the days when it was impossible to play a game with someone else if they were on a different console to you - and we never thought we would see the day that Xbox and PlayStation players would be able to team up or be pitted against one another.

But what are the best games at the moment that do support crossplay? Here are 11 choices that we think are some of the best of the bunch.

The best cross-platform games: Elite crossplay titles

Rocket League

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Some games are perfect for being titles that you can just pick up and play, and never is that truer than Rocket League - a game that blends cars and football to make for one of the most fun free-to-play titles out there right now. It's addictive, sometimes infuriating, and we can't get enough of it.

Get Rocket League for free on Epic Games Store or your console of choice

Fortnite

Epic Games

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Mobile

Fortnite remains one of the biggest titles in gaming right now, and the battle royale format shows no signs of slowing down. Fortnite is still the champion in this field to many (although it has stiff competition), with an ever-changing landscape, and it is one that you can play online with friends regardless of what platform of choice you have gone for.

Get Fortnite for free on Epic Games Store or your console of choice

Minecraft

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Mobile

While other games have been and gone, Minecraft has been a staple of the gaming world for years now - and it shows no signs of slowing down, even 11 years after it was first released. If anything, it is more popular now than ever. And it supports crossplay too, so no matter how you play the game, there are no limits on whose game you can join.

Gwent: The Witcher Card Game

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Gwent began its life as a mini-game in the main Witcher games. So popular was it though that it spawned a game all to itself, and it's one that is far easier to get hooked on than first impressions may lead you to think.

Get Gwent for free on Steam or your console of choice

Paladins: Champions of the Realm

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Team Deathmatch and Siege are the two modes of play here on Paladins: Champions of the Realm, and both are just as fun as each other. There is a great fantasy feel to the game and, more than any other title on this list, this is a game where playing as a team is the key to success - not a great one for rogue lone wolves.

Get Paladins: Champions of the Realm for free on Steam or your console of choice

ARK: Survival Evolved

Crossplay platforms: Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC can play together, while PS4 and PS5 can also connect with each other

The aim of the game with ARK: Survival Evolved is to survive after you are dropped into a map. But this is no ordinary map filled with enemies to take out - it is one chock full of dinosaurs. There are other monsters and things that you will face, but let's be honest and say dinosaurs trump everything. Just look at that photo.

Buy ARK: Survival Evolved from Amazon (£17.99) or with Xbox Game Pass

Gears 5

Crossplay platforms: PC, Xbox

Whether you like it or not, you'll be playing crossplay between Xbox and PC when you jump into the fifth entry in the Gears of War series, but if you are OK with that then you'll be having a great gaming experience here. The campaign co-op is fun its own right, but throw in the excellent multiplayer and you'll be sinking many an hour into this.

Buy Gears 5 from Amazon (£18.10) or with Xbox Game Pass

Apex Legends

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

This battle royale game has been growing in popularity over the last couple of years, alongside similar games Fortnite and Call of Duty: Warzone, both on this list. Like those, this provides players with regular updates to ensure there are new elements for players to discover. And if you are a Titanfall fan, you'll find some strong links to that franchise here.

Get Apex Legends for free on Steam or your console of choice

Among Us

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, Mobile

Imposters are afoot in Among Us, and the aim of the game is to unveil them before they do some serious damage to your game. It's a simple yet super fun experience this, and horribly addictive too, and it's another multiplayer game that is not limited to just the one console per game.

Buy Among Us from Epic Games Store (£3.99), or your platform of choice, or with Xbox Game Pass

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

Call of Duty has evolved a lot over the years, and we have just had the latest one released - but most of the buzz around the franchise at the moment is about its battle royale game, Warzone. Like Fortnite, the game changes significantly every now and then which keeps it fresh and continues to keep players coming back with regular updates- this will be around for some time.

Get Warzone for free on Battle.net or your console of choice

Aliens: Fireteam Elite

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox

It may not have had crossplay when it was first released, but Aliens: Fireteam Elite did get it about a year after its release. This is a fun shooter based in the Alien world that didn't get as much love as it perhaps deserved when it came out. It's well worth checking out now!

Fall Guys

Mediatonic

Crossplay platforms: PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

And finally, one of the very best cross-platforms games! A colourful gameshow inspired by the likes of Takeshi's Castle, Fall Guys is a perfect crossplay title to play with your mates for a fun gaming night. You'll take on a series of wacky assault courses, each of you controlling a bean-shaped being that lives to compete. It's fast, fun and never gets boring!

Get Fall Guys for free from Epic Games Store or your console choice

