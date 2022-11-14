The first-person shooter was received well at launch, but fell afoul of releasing at a similar time to Halo Infinite and Call of Duty: Vanguard - but that doesn’t stop people from being excited to play it on Game Pass to see what all of the fuss was about.

While you can technically play Battlefield 2042 already on Xbox Game Pass thanks to its free 10-hour trial via EA Play, subscribers have been wondering when the full game should release on the platform. Fortunately, EA has confirmed that its troubled shooter is set to release on Microsoft’s subscription service without any pesky time constraints.

Whenever a game launches on Xbox Game Pass too, its active user base online tends to swell. More people flock to games when they become free to play or as they become readily available on Microsoft’s popular subscription service.

If you’re keen to give Battlefield 2042 a go when it launches on Xbox Game Pass and want to know when you can play the game for free, read on for all the juicy details.

When is Battlefield 2042 coming to Xbox Game Pass?

Battlefield 2042 will launch on Xbox Game Pass in a few weeks, alongside the release of in-game Season 3. Unfortunately, EA is yet to reveal exactly when Season 3 and the game’s launch on Xbox Game Pass is set to go ahead. We can make an educated guess when the anticipated Battlefield 2042 Game Pass release date should be, however.

Season 2 content, such as its battle pass and weekly challenges, looks set to end on 22nd November 2022. A season downtime of a little while is expected to take place after the end of Season 2, which should see Season 3, and the Battlefield 2042 Game Pass release date, fall around the end of November to early December 2022.

We’ll update this page with official information once EA confirms the Battlefield 2042 Xbox Game Pass release date timings. For now, you can check out the latest Battlefield 2042 development update below:

When can you play Battlefield 2042 for free?

Alongside its launch on Xbox Game Pass, EA has revealed that everyone will be able to play Battlefield 2042 for free thanks to free access periods. This will allow players on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation a few days to play the game entirely for free. The first of these free access periods is set to begin on Thursday 1st December 2022.

The complete list of when you can play Battlefield 2042 for free in the UK is as follows:

Xbox - 1st December 8:01pm - 5th December 7:59am GMT

- 1st December 8:01pm - 5th December 7:59am GMT Steam - 1st December 6pm - 5th December 6pm GMT

- 1st December 6pm - 5th December 6pm GMT PlayStation - 16th December 4pm - 23rd December 4pm GMT

PlayStation players will get a whole week to play the game for free, while Xbox and PC players will have just four days. This is likely because the game is heading to Xbox Game Pass and not PlayStation Plus (for now).

