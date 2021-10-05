Battlefield 2042 beta schedule and how to preload your early access

We are now in the main gaming season of 2021 and there are a slew of big releases on the way to keep us busy well into the new year. One of those is Battlefield 2042, which is due later in the year – but we will be playing it sooner than that.

The Battlefield 2042 beta is about to get underway and you can preload it right now, so you’re ready to go as soon as it launches. As with any beta, expect this to be a version of the game that is not quite finished. So bugs, glitches and other oddities are all likely to be found so that EA and DICE can take them out before the game’s proper release.

Here is everything you need to know about the Battlefield 2042 beta.

When can I play Battlefield 2042 beta?

Here are the exact dates and times for all major regions, including here in the UK so you can work out when your friends won’t be able to contact you – as you’ll be too busy fighting in a war. As for the question of how long the Battlefield 2042 beta will last? It looks like you’ll have the whole weekend to play it.

6th October (Launch of the early access beta) 8am BST, 3am ET, 12am PT and 9am CEST

(Launch of the early access beta) 8am BST, 3am ET, 12am PT and 9am CEST 8th October (Open beta begins) 8am BST, 3am ET, 12am PT and 9am CEST

(Open beta begins) 8am BST, 3am ET, 12am PT and 9am CEST 10th October (Beta ends) 8am BST, 3am ET, 12am PT and 9am CEST

How to get the Battlefield 2042 beta?

Simple – you can pre-install the Battlefield 2042 beta right now by searching for it on your gaming device of choice and hitting the download button. Early access beta was given to EA Play members or those who have pre-ordered the main game.

When does Battlefield 2042 come out?

So, we know all about the beta, but when does the main version of the game release for us to buy? Well, we don’t have long to wait, and DICE don’t have long to fix any glitches we find in the beta, as the game is set to be released on Friday 19th November 2021.

Battlefield 2042 beta trailer

Want to see what the game looks like before the beta starts? Here is a Battlefield 2042 beta trailer for it!

