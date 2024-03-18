After many Antes, last-minute losses, and frustrating Boss Blinds ruining our Flush runs, here’s our full Balatro Joker tier list and recommendations for which are the best Jokers you should always search for in Balatro.

Balatro Jokers tier list

Here’s is our full list of every Balatro joker ranked, from S-Tier to D-Tier:

S-Tier: Gros Michel, Cavendish, DNA, Card Sharp, Baseball Card, Blueprint, Brainstorm

A-Tier: Fibonacci, Mime, Dusk, Chaos the Clown, Steel Joker, Hack, Blackboard, Constellation, Vampire, Hologram, Baron, Rocket, Bull, Trading Card, Ancient Joker, Campfire, Throwback, Invisible Joker, Driver's License, Canio, Triboulet, Chicot

B-Tier: Greedy Joker, Lusty Joker, Wrathful Joker, Gluttonous Joker, Half Joker, Joker Stencil, Four Fingers, Mystic Summit, Misprint, Scary Face, Abstract Joker, Pareidolia, Scholar, Space Joker, Ice Cream, Blue Joker, Hiker, Riff Raff, Vagabond, Midas Mask, Luchador, Turtle Bean, Erosion, Golden Joker, Diet Cola, Spare Trousers, Ramen, Seltzer, Castle, Mr Bones, Acrobat, Sock and Buskin, Certificate, Smeared Joker, Rough Gem, Bloodstone, Arrowhead, Onyx Agate, Glass Joker, Wee Joker, The Duo, The Trio, The Tribe, Satellite, Cartomancer, Astronomer, Burnt Joker, Bootstraps

C-Tier: Joker, Droll Joker, Crafty Joker, Ceremonial Dagger, Banner, Raised Fist, Even Steven, Odd Todd, Supernova, Ride the Bus, Egg, Splash, Sixth Sense, Madness, Seance, Shortcut, Cloud 9, Obelisk, Photograph, To The Moon, Fortune Teller, Juggler, Drunkard, Flash Card, Popcorn, Walkie Talkie, Smilie Face, Swashbuckler, Troubadour, Hanging Chad, Rough Gem, Flowerpot, Merry Andy, Seeing Double, Hit the Road, The Family, The Order, Stuntman, Shoot the Moon, Yorick, Perkeo

D-Tier: Jolly Joker, Zany Joker, Mad Joker, Crazy Joker, Sly Joker, Wily Joker, Clever Joker, Devious Joker, Credit Card, Marble Joker, Loyalty Card, 8 Ball, Delayed Gratification, Business Card, Burglar, Runner, Faceless Joker, Green Joker, Superposition, To Do List, Red Card, Square Joker, Gift Card, Reserved Parking, Mail-In Rebate, Hallucination, Stone Joker, Lucky Cat, Golden Ticket, Showman, Oops! All 6s, The Idol, Matador

Best Jokers in Balatro

Based on our time with Balatro, the best Jokers to consistently win runs are:

Baseball Card

Cavendish

DNA

Card Sharp

Blueprint

Brainstorm

These Jokers on their own aren’t going to see you going deep into Endless, but paired with other cards will give you the best shot of getting some huge scores.

Here’s a closer look at each of the best Jokers we’d recommend.

Baseball Card

When Baseball Card comes up as a Joker in the first few Antes, you know you have a good chance of going all the way.

Giving x1.5 Mult for each Uncommon Joker in your hand, you can easily get Baseball Card to x4.5 or even x6 Mult without much effort. And since many of the best Jokers are Uncommon, you don’t really need to sacrifice much, either. Just remember to move it to the end of your Jokers, to ensure any multipliers happen after everything else has triggered.

If you’re wondering which Uncommon Jokers to pick up, we’d suggest looking for Card Sharp, Fibonacci, Hologram or other S-Tier and A-Tier cards on our Joker tier list.

We'd also recommend using Antimatter Voucher (unlocked by buying the Balatro's Blank Voucher) to add an extra Joker slot to for another Uncommon.

Cavendish

With a flat x3 Mult, Cavendish is yet another card we love to pick up on our way to Endless. The ‘downside’ is that Cavendish has a 1 in 1000 chance of being destroyed after a round, but after using Cavendish in plenty of rounds, we’ve never had it get destroyed.

As a reminder, you can’t go looking for Cavendish without first picking up Gros Michel, as it will only appear once Gros Michel destroys itself.

DNA

It’s not only about increasing your scores! DNA is one of our favourite Jokers as it lets you consistently duplicate cards.

This is an incredibly underrated ability in Balatro as it means you don’t need to rely on the Death Tarot appearing in your shops. Yes, it may not provide any value to your scores, but when you’ve been able to draw a hand of eight Red Seal Polychrome Kings, does that really matter?

Card Sharp

Unless you’re playing a very creative run, the best strategy in Balatro is to usually focus on one type of hand. This makes Card Sharp a must-have Joker if it appears in your shop.

Giving a x3 Mult if your played poker hand has already been played during the same round, it has huge utility no matter the Ante, especially during the early and late rounds of your runs where you might be struggling to beat the Boss Blinds in one go.

Blueprint and Brainstorm

We've combined these into one recommendation, as they do very similar things.

Blueprint copies the ability of the Joker on its right, while Brainstorm copies the ability of the leftmost Joker. Either way, they both allow you to copy other Jokers, which can lead to some huge scores if used with some of the Jokers we’ve already mentioned in S-Tier or A-Tier.

Out of the two, we’d recommend Blueprint over Brainstorm, just because being able to copy the ability of Jokers on the right is better for the likes of Baseball Card, Cavendish, Card Sharp and other xMult Jokers that we always try to keep as our rightmost cards.

