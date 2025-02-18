Unlike some tasks within each of the chapters, the location of the Totem of Defiance pieces won't appear on the map, making it somewhat tricky to locate.

Thankfully, we've got everything there is to know about the location of the base and all of the pieces, so you can get your hands on the finished product as fast as possible.

Where to find all Avowed Totem of Defiance locations

Avowed.

Before you start searching the entirety of Emerald Stair, you can obtain each piece of the Totem of Defiance in any order, meaning you don't have to begin with the base.

As it's the bottom of the Totem, we're going to start with that.

Totem Base

Avowed.

The Totem Base is located in the Shrine to Skaen, which is in the western part of Emerald Stair.

Begin your journey at the Rock Arch Beacon Fast Travel beacon then keep moving towards the ledge located to the north of Delemgan Glade.

Keep heading west until you come across some ruins where the Totem Base is at the very top placed on an altar.

Obsidian Prayer Beads

Avowed.

After obtaining the Totem Base, head back to The Delemgan Glade. Keep going into the ruins until you find a circular arena on the west side of the river.

Once there, a tree trunk looks to obstruct your path. Climb the tree onto the rocks then head left onto a pathway leading you to a ledge where the beads are placed.

Idol of Violent Rebellion

Avowed.

The next piece of the Totem of Defiance is at the top of the Ranger Headquarters located to the east of Emerald Stair.

Before climbing to the top of the tower, head to the south side of the tower and use the pots to jump onto the first ladder.

When you're at the top of the tower, the Totem piece is on top of some wooden crates.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Effigy Necklace

Avowed.

This particular piece of the Totem of Defiance is located within Naku Tedek, which is in the south-west corner of Emerald Stair.

To access Naku Tedek, move forward past the large Adra and down the stairs behind it.

At the bottom of the stairs is a locked door on the left-hand side with an electric box next to it.

Once the door is open, freeze the water within the room and jump onto the large tree branch in front of you. The Totem piece is on a table on the ledge above the branch.

Idol of Secret Hatred

Avowed.

Sticking with the south-west corner is the Idol of Secret Hatred, which can be found inside the Ancient Grotto.

When inside the grotto, keep moving until you're in a room containing Godless ruins and several large pillars. Head left and down the path leading deeper into the grotto.

Next, jump onto the platforms and onto the secure ledge on the other side then climb the ledge.

Here, you'll see a skeleton inside a cave that glows orange. Move to the right of the cave and, when you encounter a split in the path, head left and into the rock formation's small hole.

Follow the path and you'll find a skeleton towards the rear of the room along with the Totem piece.

Idol of Covert Plots

Avowed.

The penultimate Totem of Defiance piece can be found in the Grim Wetlands located in the north-west of Emerald Stair.

West of the Party Camp is a locked building where the Totem piece is located.

To access the building, climb onto the roof and go through the hole. Inside, the Totem piece lies among some twigs and branches.

Sacrificial Dagger

Avowed.

The final piece of the Totem of Defiance is inside a building within the Abandoned Farms.

Head around the rear of the building and the dagger will be holding a note onto the door.

If you prefer a visual guide for the Totem of Defiance locations, this handy video from No Nonsense Guides also showcases each part for you to collect.

Ad

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.