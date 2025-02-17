With so much to explore and all kinds of tasks available, you can choose to stick to the main story or attempt to complete everything that the RPG has to offer.

Here, find out how many hours it takes to beat Avowed depending on which style of play you prefer.

How long is Avowed? How many hours to beat the game explained

Avowed. Obsidian Entertainment

Based on our experience with Avowed, it takes approximately 20-25 hours to complete the main storyline.

The quicker playtime comes down to skipping the majority of side quests and decreasing the difficulty so most opposition takes a shorter time to defeat.

Of course, the time will differ depending on difficulty, how many side quests you complete and if you plan on earning all of the trophies and achievements on offer.

Completing side quests is integral to upgrading equipment. This can increase your time if your sole focus is to complete the main quest as fast as possible.

If you fancy taking on some additional action alongside the main story, you'll need between 25 and 35 hours.

This is the average time it takes to play, enabling the completion of side quests along with hunting for loot and tackling any formidable foes standing in your way.

For those wanting to grab all of the accolades possible, it takes at least 40 hours to complete everything Avowed has to offer.

