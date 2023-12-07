As part of the narrative, players will control an unnamed Na'vi raised in captivity and trained as a soldier by the Resources Development Administration (RDA).

While no major announcements have been made regarding the cast of Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, we now have an idea of who is voicing many of the main characters you will come to play thanks to the game's release.

From a supe in The Boys to an Assassin's Creed veteran, here are all the voice actors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and how you know them.

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora voice actors list

The complete voice actors list for Avatar: Frontiers of Prey has now been confirmed (with a handy video of the credits uploaded by GamersPrey). See below for the full cast along with who they portray:

Alice Snaden/Patrick Emmanuel Abellard/Ess Hödlmoser as Frontier's Protagonist

Andreas Apergis as John Mercer

Maev Beaty as Anufi

Tamara Brown as Nefika

Mylene Dinh-Robic as Priya Chen

Dusan Dukic as So'lek

Karen Glave as Dr Alma Cortez

Sterling Jarvis as Mokasa

Patrick Kwok-Choon as Nor

Chase Lo as Okul

David McNally as Entu

Chimwemwe Miller as Ka'nat

Cara Ricketts as Etuwa

Martin Roach as Kin

Sagine Sémajuste as Nusya

Warona Setshwaelo as Angela Harding

Natalie Sharp as Minang

Evan Stern as Teylan

Hanneke Talbot as Ri'nela

Where do you know the Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora cast from?

With 21 voice actors credited in Avatars: Frontiers of Pandora, we're going to highlight a couple of faces that you might recognise, as well as some of their most notable roles.

Let's start with the three leads. Alice Snaden is a Canadian actress who has appeared in Murdoch Mysteries, Saving Hope, Alias Grace and the Frankie Drake Mysteries. This appears to be her first foray into video games.

The second optional voice actor for the lead Na'vi is Patrick Emmanuel Abellard, who has appeared in To Catch a Killer, Moment and Plan B, and also provided additional voices for Assassin's Creed Nexus VR.

Patrick Emmanuel Abellard and Alice Snaden, two of the main actors in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora. IMDb / George Pimentel for Getty Images

Ess Hödlmoser is the third pick, and is typically a performance artist, contortionist and aerial performer (according to their IMDb). They did play the role of Cindy in The Boys season two, as well as motion capture for Pennywise the Clown in It (2017).

Andreas Apergis, who plays antagonist John Mercer, has popped up in Riddick as Krone, X-Men: Days of Future Past as Colonel Sanders (an unfortunate name), Ritter in White House Down and Lieutenant Colonel Reed in Moonfall.

In the video game space, he voiced Hades in Immortals Fenyx Rising: The Lost God, and has pretty much shown up in every Assassin's Creed in small roles.

Maev Beaty comes from the world of theatre in Canada, playing dozens of roles in Canadian premieres. She recently appeared in Beau is Afraid and Dream Scenario.

Tamara Brown has been busy in the games sector, previously portraying Khenut in Assassin's Creed: Origins and Dr Winifred Goodnight in The Outer Wilds, with other appearances in The Division 2: Warlords of New York and Outriders.

