If you're in a rush to get as many as you can, as fast as you can, we've got a list of all the places you can find them.

Atomfall Battery locations: Where to find Atomic Batteries explained

Atomfall. Rebellion Developments

Atomic Batteries can be found from a number of sources – some easier and some much harder.

We've split this guide up into various sections so that you can more easily check which ones you haven't got yet.

The Interchange

The first time you enter the central processor of The Interchange, you'll find an Atomic Battery lying next to a corpse of a researcher.

Unfortunately, this is the only one you'll find in here, and you'll probably be using it immediately to power up this part of the facility.

Buying from traders

There are three Atomic Batteries that can be bought from the following traders:

Molly Jowell – Slatten Dale Trader Camp (26.4 E, 79.0 N)

Billy Gorse – Casterfell Woods (21.4 E, 90.0 N)

Nora Thorndike – Nora's Barn, Skethermoor (41.9 E, 77.4 N)

Killing and salvaging robots

The robots you see walking around everywhere are actually powered by these Atomic Batteries.

After damaging one enough, it will briefly power down and you can extract the Battery from its back to kill it completely.

Additionally, there are a couple of wrecked robots that you can salvage a Battery from. These are found at:

Village Green, Wyndham (33.9 E, 80.3 N)

Pond near Nora's Barn, Skethermoor (41.3 E, 78.0 N)

Exploring and completing leads

Aside from all of the Batteries listed above, most of the Batteries you'll find come through exploration and following through on certain leads:

Vicar McHenry's chest in St Katherines Church, Wyndham (33.0 E, 78.8 N)

Castle Ruins, Casterfell Woods (19.6 E, 83.7 N)

Casterfell Dam power generator, Casterfell Woods (20.9 E, 90.9 N)

Vehicle Storage Bunker, Skethermoor (43.4 E, 74.6 N)

How many Atomic Batteries do you need in Atomfall?

Despite how many Batteries there are to find in total, you only need five Atomic Batteries to complete the game.

This is to power up the central processor when you first enter The Interchange, as well as Data Stores A, B, C and D.

Once you've powered everything up, you'll be into the end-game and can put your thoughts towards Oberon instead.

